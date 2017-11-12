The days of the flip phone may be coming back if this Samsung Flip Phone ever makes it to the United States.

A Chinese microblogging website has some leaked pictures of the Samsung Flip Phone W2018. Images have surfaced online on Chinese Social media Site Weibo.





The new flip phone is rumored to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera. The front camera on the handheld will possibly house a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The device could be powered by a 2,300mAh battery.

Some rumors point to an iris scanner on the SM-W2018 for biometric authentication. The SM-W2018 is expected to launch this month. The flip phone is also said to still remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

The front side of the phone has an S8 like camera module and Fingerprint sensor on the rear side. As a result, there will be a fingerprint scanner on the right side of your camera. To the left of the Camera there is a heart-rate sensor along with the Flash.

This smartphone is designed specifically as a Business phone in China and is expected to cost around $3000.

This phone will feature 4.2 inches AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.