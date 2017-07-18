backtop

Samsun AIO  (Source: Samsung)
The Samsung 24’ All-In-One has a unique speaker system that doubles as the stand for the unit.

This AIO is certainly much different from other AIOs that I have reviewed. The design is joy to look at and convenient to setup anywhere your prefer at work or at home.

The huge 24-inch touch screen easily allows you to interact with programs and apps so you can edit videos, zoom in to photos, draw, and play games right on the screen, even with both hands. The display  can be tilted to adjust so everyone in the room can also join in the fun.


Photo Source: Samsung

The 10w speakers are positioned on each side of the base and provides a strong almost surround sound that really enhances your movies and videos.

The All-In-One comes loaded with storage and speed. The 1 Terabyte hard drive allows you lots of space to store your favorite movies, music, and memories. Thankfully, you can upgrade to a dual storage by adding an SSD which will give you faster startup and load times.   


Photo Source: Amazon

The system features the processing power of the Intel® Core™ i5 processor. I would like to see the Intel Core i7 in this machine coupled with a comparable graphics card. 
Support for Windows Hello allows every family member to login to the system after setting up facial recognition.  No need for remembering passwords.
Love this design.
 


Here are the SPECS:
Samsung AIO
Processor Intel® Core™ i5-7400T Processor
2.4GHz, Turbo Boost 3.0GHz
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Display 23.8" FHD
Resolution 1920 x 1080
Graphics  
Camera 1080p Web Cam
Memory 12GB (SODIMM)
DDR4
Storage 1TB HardDrive
Windows Hello Yes
Audio Stereo Speakers (10W x 2)
Ports HDMI
2 x USB 3.0 + 1 x USB 2.0
3-in-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC) Multi-media Card Reader
Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000)
Wireless §  802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377A, Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions (L x W x H ,Inch) §  21.82" x 6.39" x 16.27"
Weight System Weight (w/Std. Battery ,lb.)
19.4 lbs
 



"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov



