

Hardware Samsung All-In-One – Uniquely Designed for Extraordinary Performance

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Samsun AIO (Source: Samsung) The Samsung 24’ All-In-One has a unique speaker system that doubles as the stand for the unit.







The huge 24-inch touch screen easily allows you to interact with programs and apps so you can edit videos, zoom in to photos, draw, and play games right on the screen, even with both hands. The display can be tilted to adjust so everyone in the room can also join in the fun.





Photo Source: Samsung



The 10w speakers are positioned on each side of the base and provides a strong almost surround sound that really enhances your movies and videos.



The All-In-One comes loaded with storage and speed. The 1 Terabyte hard drive allows you lots of space to store your favorite movies, music, and memories. Thankfully, you can upgrade to a dual storage by adding an SSD which will give you faster startup and load times.





Photo Source: Amazon



The system features the processing power of the Intel® Core™ i5 processor. I would like to see the Intel Core i7 in this machine coupled with a comparable graphics card.

Support for Windows Hello allows every family member to login to the system after setting up facial recognition. No need for remembering passwords.

Love this design.







Here are the SPECS:

Samsung AIO Processor Intel® Core™ i5-7400T Processor

2.4GHz, Turbo Boost 3.0GHz Operating System Windows 10 Home Display 23.8" FHD

Resolution 1920 x 1080 Graphics Camera 1080p Web Cam Memory 12GB (SODIMM)

DDR4 Storage 1TB HardDrive Windows Hello Yes Audio Stereo Speakers (10W x 2) Ports HDMI

2 x USB 3.0 + 1 x USB 2.0

3-in-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC) Multi-media Card Reader

Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000) Wireless § 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377A, Bluetooth 4.1 Dimensions (L x W x H ,Inch) § 21.82" x 6.39" x 16.27" Weight System Weight (w/Std. Battery ,lb.)

19.4 lbs





This AIO is certainly much different from other AIOs that I have reviewed. The design is joy to look at and convenient to setup anywhere your prefer at work or at home.The huge 24-inch touch screen easily allows you to interact with programs and apps so you can edit videos, zoom in to photos, draw, and play games right on the screen, even with both hands. The display can be tilted to adjust so everyone in the room can also join in the fun.Photo Source: SamsungThe 10w speakers are positioned on each side of the base and provides a strong almost surround sound that really enhances your movies and videos.The All-In-One comes loaded with storage and speed. The 1 Terabyte hard drive allows you lots of space to store your favorite movies, music, and memories. Thankfully, you can upgrade to a dual storage by adding an SSD which will give you faster startup and load times.Photo Source: AmazonThe system features the processing power of the Intel® Core™ i5 processor. I would like to see the Intel Core i7 in this machine coupled with a comparable graphics card.Support for Windows Hello allows every family member to login to the system after setting up facial recognition. No need for remembering passwords.Love this design.Here are the SPECS:





"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov