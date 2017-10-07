This QLED monitor is a beast. No need for a dual-monitor setup if you have this on your gaming rig.

Samsung's 49-inch monitor is called CHG90 and is a giant in the world of displays. It takes up a lot desk space, but that is not a problem if you already have a two or three monitor setup. I currently use a three monitor setup in my man-cave.





This ultra-wide monitor features a 32:9 ratio which is significantly larger than 21:9 monitors, which is usually what you get from 34-inch or 27-inch screens. It has a comparable base to support a monitor this size so give yourself a good bit of work if you plan to get one of these. I think I will put it on my wish list.

The monitor's 3,840 by 1,080 resolution is a bit odd. Ultrawide monitors typically feature either 2,560 by 1,080, or 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, for a comparison. It also features a deep curve (1800R), which makes it easy to see all sides of the screen. The display has two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort connections (one of which is a MiniDisplayPort). There's also a USB 3.0 hub on the back with three ports.





Photo source: Engadget



There is an on-screen configuration menu feature that is relatively large and displays easy to read options for the various settings and clearly lays how to get to various settings.





Here are the SPECS:

Samsung CHG90 Specifications

Screen Size: 49″

Display Type: VA

Curvature: 1800R

Resolution: 3840 X 1080

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness: 350cd/m2 (Typ.), 250cd/m2 (Min.)

Static Contrast Ratio: 3000:1(Typ),2400:1(Min)

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: Yes

HDR: Yes

Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical): 178°(H)/178°(V)

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

sRGB Coverage: Typ 125%, Min 120% (Adobe RGB: Typ 92%, Min 88%)

Color Support: 1.07B