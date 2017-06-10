This monitor is wide, no it is Ultra-Wide. It offers a highly immersive experience in gameplay, movies, and videos.

The Samsung 49” CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor may be all the monitor you will ever need. With its ultra-wide 49-inch screen and 32:9 aspect ratio, you won’t a thing when gaming. The game scenes will be displayed completely and will fully immerse you into the digital landscape for an unparalleled experience.

Then there is the curve. The panel as a 1800R curve that gives you a cinematic almost surround view that is incredible in watching movies and video content. Heck, commercials even look great on this thing.

Thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 support, you get to experience intense lifelike visuals due to billions of shades of precise colors and brightness. Samsung’s monitor also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) which produces brighter bright areas and darker dark areas. The result is a picture quality that far surpasses anything that can be achieved by conventional monitors.



Photo Source: Samsung

This type of picture quality requires some speed to make the visuals display to form. The CHG90 is built for speed. It has an advanced motion blur reduction technology and super-fast 1ms MPRT(motion picture response time).

Your gameplay is smoother than ever before thanks to the fast 144Hz screen refresh rate which can be adjusted to 60Hx/120Hz when needed.





Photo Source: Samsung



The monitor can be setup to function as two 16:9 monitors side by side. The 32:9 super ultra-wide screen provide excellent viewing landscape for productivity. If you like to connect to or more monitors for work or play, then you will this feature because it eliminates clutter of extra cabling, monitor bezels and space needs.





Photo Source: Samsung





Here are the SPECS:

Samsung 49” CHG90 QLED GAMING MONITOR DISPLAY Screen Size 49-inch Diagonal Curvature 1800R Resolution 3840 X 1080 Aspect Ratio 32:9 Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical) 178°(H)/178°(V) Response Time 1ms (MPRT) sRGB Coverage Typ 95% (DCI-P3 95%) Color Support 1.07B FEATURES Height Adjustable Stand Yes Wall Mountable Yes Eye Saver Mode Yes Flicker Free Yes Quantum Dot Color Yes Game Mode Game Color Mode (FPS, RTS, etc. FreeSync FreeSync 2 Refresh Rate 144Hz INPUTS HDMI

Audio In (3.5mm)

Display Port

Headphones

USB Hub

Mini Display Port 2 Ports

Yes

1 Port

Yes

3.0 (1 Up, 2 Down)

1 Port







