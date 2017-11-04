backtop

Gadgets Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4k HDR
Elroy Bethell - November 4, 2017 7:25 AM
Is the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a must have at $70?

Here is what you get. When you open the box, you will of course see the Roku Streaming Stick+.  In addition, there is a USB wall plug, a USB extension cable, a Roku remote, batteries for the remote, and a USB to mini-USB power cable.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has the ability to support HDR content for HDR-compatible TVs. It is important to note that this is HDR10 only and not Dolby Vision. Currently, Dolby Vision support is only offered by the Apple TV 4K and the Chromecast Ultra.

Streaming Stick+ also has support for TV controls such as power on and off through the Roku remote. When you get into the Roku interface, you are greeted with Roku selection of popular streaming apps.  These entertainment apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sling, ShowTime, HBO Now etc.


Unlike the Amazon Fire Stick which features Alexa, the Roku Streaming Stick has no virtual assistant on board. Therefore, you wont be able to ask for the weather or the time or anything else that a personal digital assistant would provide.

So for $70, you get a streaming stick that can deliver 4K HDR video, Dolby Atmos Audio, and lots of apps provided through an easy to use interface. Getting one is a choice that is entirely up to you. 

Whether you choose to go with the Roku Streaming Stick+ or any other streaming device,  I would suggest waiting since Black Friday ads are starting to come out and great deals are expected this time of year. 

Happy Shopping.



