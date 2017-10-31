World renowned gaming company Razer is now officially in the gaming phone market.

If you didn’t know, Razer was founded in 2005 and since that time, has been bringing us award-winning hardware that ranges from high-performance PC and console gaming peripherals to Razer Blade gaming laptops.

Now Razer makes strong moves into smartphone arena with the Razer Smartphone designed for gaming. Over the past few days Razer Smartphone has been trending on many tech media sites because of the GFXBench results which revealed some pretty impressive specs of this upcoming smartphone.

There are even a few blurry images of this Smartphone. Today, the Razer Phone was spotted on three UK affiliate websites.

The Razer will sport a 5.72-inch IGZO( indium gallium zinc oxide) display screen with 2560 x 1440 pixels as screen resolution.

Sound will be produced via Dolby Atmos sound and will come front-Facing dual speakers which are certified THX.

The handheld device will feature dual rear cameras. one wide angle camera with 12 MP Sensor the other Zoom camera will have a 13 MP Sensor. Both cameras will have f/1.75 and f/2.6 Aperture.

In order to facilitate if purpose of intense gaming, the Razer phone will come loaded with 64 GB internal storage and 8 GB of ram which is more than enough for most demanding games and apps.