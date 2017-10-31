backtop

Print
World renowned gaming company Razer is now officially in the gaming phone market.

If you didn’t know, Razer was founded in 2005 and since that time, has been bringing us award-winning hardware that ranges from high-performance PC and console gaming peripherals to Razer Blade gaming laptops.

Now Razer makes strong moves into smartphone arena with the Razer Smartphone designed for gaming. Over the past few days Razer Smartphone has been trending on many tech media sites because of the GFXBench results which revealed some pretty impressive specs of this upcoming smartphone.

There are even a few blurry images of this Smartphone. Today, the Razer Phone was spotted on three UK affiliate websites.

The Razer will sport a 5.72-inch IGZO( indium gallium zinc oxide) display screen with 2560 x 1440 pixels as screen resolution.

Sound will be produced via Dolby Atmos sound and will come front-Facing dual speakers which are certified THX.

The handheld device will feature dual rear cameras. one wide angle camera with 12 MP Sensor the other Zoom camera will have a 13 MP Sensor. Both cameras will have f/1.75 and f/2.6 Aperture.

In order to facilitate if purpose of intense gaming, the Razer phone will come loaded with 64 GB internal storage and  8 GB of ram which is more than enough for most demanding games and apps.

This smartphone supports 4G Super voice and will be available in black.



"The Space Elevator will be built about 50 years after everyone stops laughing" -- Sir Arthur C. Clarke



Latest Blog Posts
Alleged Oneplus 5T’s camera sample shows the smartphone’ Portrait mode
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:30 AM
Apple’s future iPads and iPhones without Qualcomm components
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:15 AM
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just promised to fix this Android emoji
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:45 AM
2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 AM
Hackers can attack your vacuum cleaner and spy on you.
Elroy Bethell - Oct 29, 2017, 9:00 AM
Study finds, Tropical forests are reducing carbon emissions from tropical deforestation by a third and SLOWING the rate of global warming
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Facebook denies ‘listening to conversations
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats may effect
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:35 AM
Heart Surgery survival chances ‘better in the afternoon’
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:32 AM
WhatsApp and Facebook to Face EU data taskforce
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM
‘Incredible’ editing of life’s building blocks
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 6:35 AM
Twitter promises more ad transparency
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:10 AM
Google may take Apple’s footstep and launch three smartphones in 2018.
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Apple acquires New Zealand–based wireless charging firm PowerbyProxi
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 5:50 AM
Excitement over Apple iPhone X higher than demand
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 24, 2017, 6:45 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki