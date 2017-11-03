

Hardware Raijintek launches trio of tempered glass series chassis

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail For those of you, did not know quality of Raijintek products, please read;







Raijintek has been around for a short time, but has already made a name for itself with quality products that break the mold when it comes to how much bang you get for your money.



Founded in 2013, the company expanded from having a few CPU coolers after its initial launch to what it is now. The company has a wide range of different products from fans and on to all-in-one liquid CPU and GPU coolers.







The company no longer offers only mid-range coolers, but is now pushing into the enthusiast market while still maintaining their user-friendly approach.



Now Raijintek has launched a trio of chassis which are made of tempered glass. It is designed in Germany and made in Taiwan. Firm has started to make available the Paean M priced at $90, Coeus Elite priced at $140 and Coeus Evo for $150







The Raijintek Coeus Evo is the largest new chassis that you can fit up to E-ATX size motherboards and stand at a height of almost 21.5 – inch, which could hold 8 fans along with four LED lit 4.72 + fans pre-installed. There is even space for a range of water-cooling options too.



Raijintek’s Coeus Elite looks like the Evo but is a little smaller at height 19.05+ inches. The front fan space is limited to two instead of three. Also limits the choice of the motherboards to Micro ATX or Mini ITX. And one 3.5- inch had drive bay but still accommodates the same sized GPUs and CPU coolers as the Evo.









Dimensions: W x H x D (9.25x 19.05x 17.48) inches



Material used in this chassis: Aluminum, tempered glass, steel and plastic comes in Black.



Weight: almost 11Kg



Total Fans can be used:

At the front 2 x 120 mm or 2x 140mm, on the Top, either 2x120or 2 x140 mm

On the Rear 1x120mm.



Radiator Mountings: 1x 240/280 mm on the front and one the same size on the Top, Filter: yes



Drive Bays: 3x 3,5/2,5 + 1x 2,5” internal



Power Supply: one standard –ATX



Expansion slots: 5



I/O Panel: 2xUSB 3.0 Type A

1x Audio In

1x Audio Out



Maximum GPU Length: 350mm (400 mm without front fans)

Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 175mm



The Paean M with options, weighs around 5.5 Kg and dimensions of

255 x 360 x 445 mm, fans (Optional, radiators up to 280mm possible)

and I/O panel (removable): 2 SUB 3.0 internal and 2x2.0 SUB internal long with Audio In and Out one of each. Has Drive options of 1x3.5” exterior right or 3x2.5 “ exterior right.

Raijintek has been around for a short time, but has already made a name for itself with quality products that break the mold when it comes to how much bang you get for your money.Founded in 2013, the company expanded from having a few CPU coolers after its initial launch to what it is now. The company has a wide range of different products from fans and on to all-in-one liquid CPU and GPU coolers.The company no longer offers only mid-range coolers, but is now pushing into the enthusiast market while still maintaining their user-friendly approach.Now Raijintek has launched a trio of chassis which are made of tempered glass. It is designed in Germany and made in Taiwan. Firm has started to make available the Paean M priced at $90, Coeus Elite priced at $140 and Coeus Evo for $150The Raijintek Coeus Evo is the largest new chassis that you can fit up to E-ATX size motherboards and stand at a height of almost 21.5 – inch, which could hold 8 fans along with four LED lit 4.72 + fans pre-installed. There is even space for a range of water-cooling options too.Raijintek’slooks like the Evo but is a little smaller at height 19.05+ inches. The front fan space is limited to two instead of three. Also limits the choice of the motherboards to Micro ATX or Mini ITX. And one 3.5- inch had drive bay but still accommodates the same sized GPUs and CPU coolers as the Evo.: W x H x D (9.25x 19.05x 17.48) inches: Aluminum, tempered glass, steel and plastic comes in Black.: almost 11KgAt the front 2 x 120 mm or 2x 140mm, on the Top, either 2x120or 2 x140 mmOn the Rear 1x120mm.: 1x 240/280 mm on the front and one the same size on the Top, Filter: yes: 3x 3,5/2,5 + 1x 2,5” internal: one standard –ATX: 5: 2xUSB 3.0 Type A1x Audio In1x Audio OutMaximum GPU Length: 350mm (400 mm without front fans)Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 175mmThewith options, weighs around 5.5 Kg and dimensions of255 x 360 x 445 mm, fans (Optional, radiators up to 280mm possible)and I/O panel (removable): 2 SUB 3.0 internal and 2x2.0 SUB internal long with Audio In and Out one of each. Has Drive options of 1x3.5” exterior right or 3x2.5 “ exterior right.





"Google fired a shot heard 'round the world, and now a second American company has answered the call to defend the rights of the Chinese people." -- Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.)