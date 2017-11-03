backtop

For those of you, did not know quality of Raijintek products, please read;



Raijintek has been around for a short time, but has already made a name for itself with quality products that break the mold when it comes to how much bang you get for your money.
 
Founded in 2013, the company expanded from having a few CPU coolers after its initial launch to what it is now. The company has a wide range of different products from fans and on to all-in-one liquid CPU and GPU coolers.
 

 
The company no longer offers only mid-range coolers, but is now pushing into the enthusiast market while still maintaining their user-friendly approach.
 
Now Raijintek has launched a trio of chassis which are made of tempered glass. It is designed in Germany and made in Taiwan. Firm has started to make available the Paean M priced at $90, Coeus Elite priced at $140 and Coeus Evo for $150


 
The Raijintek Coeus Evo is the largest new chassis that you can fit up to E-ATX size motherboards and stand at a height of almost 21.5 – inch, which could hold 8 fans along with four LED lit 4.72 + fans pre-installed. There is even space for a range of water-cooling options too.
 
Raijintek’s Coeus Elite looks like the Evo but is a little smaller at height 19.05+ inches. The front fan space is limited to two instead of three.  Also limits the choice of the motherboards to Micro ATX or Mini ITX. And one 3.5- inch had drive bay but still accommodates the same sized GPUs and CPU coolers as the Evo.
 

 
 
Dimensions: W x H x D (9.25x 19.05x 17.48) inches
 
Material used in this chassis:  Aluminum, tempered glass, steel and plastic comes in Black.
 
Weight: almost 11Kg
 
Total Fans can be used:
At the front 2 x 120 mm or 2x 140mm, on the Top, either 2x120or 2 x140 mm
On the Rear 1x120mm.
 
Radiator Mountings: 1x 240/280 mm on the front and one the same size on the Top, Filter: yes
 
Drive Bays:  3x 3,5/2,5 + 1x 2,5” internal
 
Power Supply: one standard –ATX
 
Expansion slots: 5
 
I/O Panel:  2xUSB 3.0 Type A
                       1x Audio In             
                        1x Audio Out      
 
Maximum GPU Length: 350mm (400 mm without front fans)
Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 175mm
 
The Paean M with options, weighs around 5.5 Kg and dimensions of
255 x 360 x 445 mm, fans (Optional, radiators up to 280mm possible)
and I/O panel (removable): 2 SUB 3.0 internal and 2x2.0 SUB internal long with Audio In and Out one of each. Has Drive options of 1x3.5” exterior right or 3x2.5 “ exterior right.   



