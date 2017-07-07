The smartphone from cinematography manufacture Red goes for $1,195 for the aluminum trim and a $400 extra for the titanium trim.

Small details are being presented on the new high-end cinematography hardware manufacturer Red on their first Smartphone device, although it has begun marketing the phone. The company has influenced a hype for their smartphone as it is a limited run device called the Hydrogen One Media Machine.

The phone is an android device that features a 5.7-inch holographic display which is able to convey 2D, 3D, and 3D stereo content over regular viewing. Likewise, it is able to deliver Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality Platforms. In addition, the Red smartphone support a unique H3O algorithm for audio enhancements to carry surround like sound on a two-channel output.

The Hydrogen One smartphone will adopt an effective bus system, either by the USB-C port on the smartphone or through another unrevealed one that is not yet known to the public. The smartphone device can also operate as a screen and interface for current standard Red cameras. More so, the phone users can also add external media through the microSD card slot.

At a later date this year, more accessories for the Hydrogen One Media Machine will be sold separately. According to the Red company founder Jim Jannard in a note released for the devices states that “Orders placed today will ship from my own personal first production batch. I can also assure you that after this initial release we will NOT be able to fill all orders on time due to display production limitations. We will NOT guarantee these prices at the time of release. Taxes and shipping not included in the price.”