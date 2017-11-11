This power supply allows you to power both your portable and remote projects easily with a lithium ion battery.

The PiJuice power supply comes with a Motorola BP7X 1820mAh phone battery. This battery is easy to replace should you want to carry and extra battery for extensive applications. It is a great way to have a somewhat uninterruptable power supply.





It offers smart processing thanks to the onboard STM32-F0 microcontroller chip, real-time clock, and Pi software which provide you get several advanced power management features.

Simply download the software and a battery status icon then appears in the task bar of the Raspbian desktop. You can hover over the icon and view the current charge percentage. When you right-click you the icon, you get access a variety of configuration settings.

Here are the Features:

Onboard 1820 mAh “off the shelf” Lipo / LiIon battery for ~6 hours in constant use! (with support for larger Lipo Battery of 5000 or 10,000 mAH+ to last up to 24 hrs +)

A Full Uninterrupted Power Supply solution.

Compatible with the Raspberry Pi A+, B+, 2B and 3B

Integrated Real Time Clock

Onboard intelligent on/off switch

Low power deep-sleep state with wake on interrupt/calendar event

Programmable multi-colored RGB led

Our revolutionary PiAnywhere technology – the best way to take your Pi off the grid!

Full power management API available to Raspberry Pi OS with auto shutdown capability when running low on batteries

Raspberry Pi HAT compatible layout, with onboard EEPROM for easy plug and play operation