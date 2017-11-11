The PiJuice power supply comes with a Motorola BP7X 1820mAh phone battery. This battery is easy to replace should you want to carry and extra battery for extensive applications. It is a great way to have a somewhat uninterruptable power supply.
It offers smart processing thanks to the onboard STM32-F0 microcontroller chip, real-time clock, and Pi software which provide you get several advanced power management features.
Simply download the software and a battery status icon then appears in the task bar of the Raspbian desktop. You can hover over the icon and view the current charge percentage. When you right-click you the icon, you get access a variety of configuration settings.
Here are the Features:
Onboard 1820 mAh “off the shelf” Lipo / LiIon battery for ~6 hours in constant use! (with support for larger Lipo Battery of 5000 or 10,000 mAH+ to last up to 24 hrs +)
A Full Uninterrupted Power Supply solution.
Compatible with the Raspberry Pi A+, B+, 2B and 3B
Integrated Real Time Clock
Onboard intelligent on/off switch
Low power deep-sleep state with wake on interrupt/calendar event
Programmable multi-colored RGB led
Our revolutionary PiAnywhere technology – the best way to take your Pi off the grid!
Full power management API available to Raspberry Pi OS with auto shutdown capability when running low on batteries
Raspberry Pi HAT compatible layout, with onboard EEPROM for easy plug and play operation
Low profile design, to fit inside lots of existing Raspberry Pi cases!