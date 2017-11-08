The flagship camera of Panasonic’s Lumix lineup, the GH5 has been out for about a year and is relatively new and was built for video. So today, Panasonic is tilting the scales with the Lumix G9.

The G9 will cost around $1,699 and goes on sale in January. It is a still focused powerhouse of a digital camera built on mostly the name architecture as the GH5.

Panasonic says. “Still has the same 20.3- megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and 5-axis mechanical image stabilization as it was in GH5, Panasonic is using the same image processor –though it’s been tuned for much better performance than the GH5.”

The camera has a new body shape that looks like it is Sony’s camera.

The new device has a weather resistance body with a deep grip that feels a lot like the one similarly named Sony A9 or the 7.

There are more similarities in the details too. Starting with the electronic viewfinder, which has the same robust 3.68 million dot resolutions, it was in GH5 but with a higher magnification-0.83x versus the 0.76 in GH5.

The G9’s EVF similar to Sony’s but has a refresh rate of 120 frames pre second, which makes more pleasant to work with.

The G9 also can shoot full resolution RAW or JPEG files at a blistering pace of 60 frames per second with single shot autofocus, or 20 frames per second with continuous autofocus. The device has much clearer limitations than the Sony’s, but camera is only able to maintain those shooting speeds for a buffer of about 50 images.

With the mechanical shutter, the G9can hit 12 frames per second with single shot autofocus or 9fps with continuous AF. Also it will do the 600 JPEGs but only 60 RAW images. Even though it is plenty for a casual or may be even some pro shooters, but still does not have capability of Sony’s camera.

Cameras with Micro Four Third sensors can take fantastic images, but still the a Micro four Thirds sensor is smaller than the full frame sensors Sony uses.