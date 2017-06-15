|
The Origin EON17-X is an ultra-powerful and highly customizable gaming laptop that you may never want to put down.
Origin EON17-X is a gaming laptop that allows you to experience the next level of mobile power and performance in a package that gives you loads of options.
EON17-X (Source: Origin PC)
The EON17-x features a 4K ready which quadruples the standard 1080p pixel format for four times the clarity for life-like imaging in gaming, video, and movies.
NVIDIA G-SYNC technology supports the smoothest graphics available. G-SYNC matching the refresh rate of your monitor to the GPU. EON17-X brings you a G-SYNC ready 4K PS backlit Matte display that supports max setting to deliver the most brilliant visual effects in movies, gaming, and your favorite videos without lag or screen tearing.
Enjoy the world of virtual reality thanks to the power of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 10 series video cards. EON17-X will support HTC Vive or Oculus Rift VR on demand.
Photo Source: Origin PC
EON17-X is powered by Intel Core i7 7th generation desktop processor to give you the power of a desktop in your laptop for intensive productivity tasks, graphic design and 3D modeling. You can also configure this laptop with up to 64GB of high speed RAM for unparalleled multitasking.
Storage is not a problem for the EON17-X thanks to support for dual hard drive, SATA of PCIe m.s options and storagae capacities up to 6TBs.
The keyboard on the EON17-X is full-sized and can be customized with an unlimited color options for backlighting. In addition, you can spread the color through 4 zones for a variety of color effects. As with most gaming laptops and PCs, the W, A, S, and D, keys are outlined for quick recognition during usage.
The EON17-X has three color options for the shell which are matte red, black, or glossy white. Also, you have option to choose any color or design that fits your creative style.
Here is an extensive list of available options for customization:
|
Origin EON17-X
|
Display
|
FHD 1920 x 1080 17.3" IPS G-SYNC Matte Display
QHD 2540 x 1440 17.3" IPS 120Hz G-SYNC Matte Display
QFHD 3840 x 2160 17.3" IPS G-SYNC Matte Display
|
Operating System
|
MS Windows 10 Home
MS Windows 10 Professional
|
Processors
|
Intel Core i7 Desktop Processor
Intel Core i7 7700K Quad-Core 4.2GHz (4.5GHz TurboBoost)
Intel Core i7 Desktop Processor
Intel Core i7 7700 Quad-Core 3.6GHz (4.2GHz TurboBoost)
Intel Core i5 Desktop Processor
Intel Core i5 7600K Quad-Core 3.8GHz (4.2GHz TurboBoost)
Intel Core i5 Desktop Processor
Intel Core i5 7600 Quad-Core 3.5GHz (4.1GHz TurboBoost)
Intel Core i3 Desktop Processor
Intel Core i3 7350K Dual-Core 4.2GHz
|
Memory
|
2133MHz
32GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2133MHz (4 X 8GB)
2400MHz
8GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 4GB)
2400MHz
16GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 8GB)
2400MHz
16GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 4GB)
2400MHz
32GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 8GB)
2400MHz
32GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 16GB)
2400MHz
64GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)
2400MHz
16GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 4GB)
2400MHz
32GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 8GB)
2400MHz
64GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)
2400MHz
16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (2 X 8GB)
2400MHz
32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (2 X 16GB)
2400MHz
64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)
2666MHz
16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (2 X 8GB)
2666MHz
32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (2 X 16GB)
2666MHz
64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (4 X 16GB)
2800MHz
16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (2 X 8GB)
2800MHz
32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (2 X 16GB)
2800MHz
64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (4 X 16GB)
|
Storage
|
Mechanical
500GB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive
Mechanical
750GB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive
Mechanical
1TB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive
Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated
500GB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive
Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated
1TB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive
Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated
2TB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive
SSD
120GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive
SSD
240GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive
SSD
480GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive
SSD
250GB Samsung 850 Evo Series
SSD
500GB Samsung 850 Evo Series
SSD
1TB Samsung 850 Evo Series
SSD
2TB Samsung 850 Evo Series
SSD
4TB Samsung 850 Evo Series
SSD
256GB Samsung 850 Pro Series
SSD
512GB Samsung 850 Pro Series
SSD
1TB Samsung 850 Pro Series
SSD
2TB Samsung 850 Pro Series
Mechanical
2TB Seagate 5400RPM 2.5" Hard Drive
|
Graphics Cards
|
Single Graphics Card
Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB [VR Ready]
Single Graphics Card
Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB [VR Ready]
Single Graphics Card
Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB [VR Ready]
|
Audio
|
Onboard
Integrated High-Definition Audio powered by Sound Blaster Xfi MB5 w/ external 7.1 support
External Audio
Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Surround 5.1 Pro USB Sound Card powered by THX TruStudio Pro
External Audio
Creative Sound Blaster Omni Surround 5.1 External USB
External Audio
Creative Sound Blaster E3 Headphone Amplifier
|
Networking
|
Internal Wireless Card
Killer™ Wireless AC 1535 Dual Band +BT (*Killer Doubleshot Pro enabled)
Internal Wireless Card
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 + BT Combo
|
Onboard LAN
|
Killer™ E2400
|
SuperSpeed USB 3.1
SuperSpeed+ USB 3.1 Type-C
|
SuperSpeed USB 3.1
USB 3.1 Type-C
|
Finger Print Reader
|
Integrated Biometric Area Fingerprint Reader
|
Integrated Camera
|
Built-in 2.0M FHD Video Camera
|
Dimensions
|
Height: 1.6”
Width: 16.4”
Depth: 11.6”
|
Weight
|
Weight: 8.6 lbs
|
Design Options
|
Metallic: Eternal Pink, Sabot Grey, Atmos Blue, Evolve Green, Horizon Yellow, Epic Purple
Custom: Custom Paint - Exclusive ORIGIN Design
Design: True Fire, True Fire ORIGIN Red, True Fire Atmos Blue, Neurons, Battle-Tested, Shredder Red, Shredder Green, Shredder Blue
Hydro Dip: Carbon Fiber
Panel Designs: ORIGIN PC Black, ORIGIN PC Red, ORIGIN PC White
|
