

Gadgets Origin EON17-X – The Laptop with Extreme Mobile VR Ready Engineering

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

EON17-X (Source: Origin PC) The Origin EON17-X is an ultra-powerful and highly customizable gaming laptop that you may never want to put down.







The EON17-x features a 4K ready which quadruples the standard 1080p pixel format for four times the clarity for life-like imaging in gaming, video, and movies.



NVIDIA G-SYNC technology supports the smoothest graphics available. G-SYNC matching the refresh rate of your monitor to the GPU. EON17-X brings you a G-SYNC ready 4K PS backlit Matte display that supports max setting to deliver the most brilliant visual effects in movies, gaming, and your favorite videos without lag or screen tearing.



Enjoy the world of virtual reality thanks to the power of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 10 series video cards. EON17-X will support HTC Vive or Oculus Rift VR on demand.





Photo Source: Origin PC



EON17-X is powered by Intel Core i7 7 th generation desktop processor to give you the power of a desktop in your laptop for intensive productivity tasks, graphic design and 3D modeling. You can also configure this laptop with up to 64GB of high speed RAM for unparalleled multitasking.



Storage is not a problem for the EON17-X thanks to support for dual hard drive, SATA of PCIe m.s options and storagae capacities up to 6TBs.



The keyboard on the EON17-X is full-sized and can be customized with an unlimited color options for backlighting. In addition, you can spread the color through 4 zones for a variety of color effects. As with most gaming laptops and PCs, the W, A, S, and D, keys are outlined for quick recognition during usage.



The EON17-X has three color options for the shell which are matte red, black, or glossy white. Also, you have option to choose any color or design that fits your creative style.





Here is an extensive list of available options for customization:

Origin EON17-X Display FHD 1920 x 1080 17.3" IPS G-SYNC Matte Display

QHD 2540 x 1440 17.3" IPS 120Hz G-SYNC Matte Display

QFHD 3840 x 2160 17.3" IPS G-SYNC Matte Display

Operating System MS Windows 10 Home

MS Windows 10 Professional Processors Intel Core i7 Desktop Processor

Intel Core i7 7700K Quad-Core 4.2GHz (4.5GHz TurboBoost)

Intel Core i7 Desktop Processor

Intel Core i7 7700 Quad-Core 3.6GHz (4.2GHz TurboBoost)

Intel Core i5 Desktop Processor

Intel Core i5 7600K Quad-Core 3.8GHz (4.2GHz TurboBoost)

Intel Core i5 Desktop Processor

Intel Core i5 7600 Quad-Core 3.5GHz (4.1GHz TurboBoost)

Intel Core i3 Desktop Processor

Intel Core i3 7350K Dual-Core 4.2GHz

Memory 2133MHz

32GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2133MHz (4 X 8GB)

2400MHz

8GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 4GB)

2400MHz

16GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 8GB)

2400MHz

16GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 4GB)

2400MHz

32GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 8GB)

2400MHz

32GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (2 X 16GB)

2400MHz

64GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)

2400MHz

16GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 4GB)

2400MHz

32GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 8GB)

2400MHz

64GB Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)

2400MHz

16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (2 X 8GB)

2400MHz

32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (2 X 16GB)

2400MHz

64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2400MHz (4 X 16GB)

2666MHz

16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (2 X 8GB)

2666MHz

32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (2 X 16GB)

2666MHz

64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2666MHz (4 X 16GB)

2800MHz

16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (2 X 8GB)

2800MHz

32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (2 X 16GB)

2800MHz

64GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2800MHz (4 X 16GB)

Storage Mechanical

500GB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive

Mechanical

750GB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive

Mechanical

1TB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200RPM Hard Drive

Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated

500GB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive

Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated

1TB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive

Hybrid/Flash-Accelerated

2TB Seagate 2.5" FireCuda Flash-Accelerated Hard Drive

SSD

120GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive

SSD

240GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive

SSD

480GB ORIGIN PC Approved Solid State Drive

SSD

250GB Samsung 850 Evo Series

SSD

500GB Samsung 850 Evo Series

SSD

1TB Samsung 850 Evo Series

SSD

2TB Samsung 850 Evo Series

SSD

4TB Samsung 850 Evo Series

SSD

256GB Samsung 850 Pro Series

SSD

512GB Samsung 850 Pro Series

SSD

1TB Samsung 850 Pro Series

SSD

2TB Samsung 850 Pro Series

Mechanical

2TB Seagate 5400RPM 2.5" Hard Drive

Graphics Cards Single Graphics Card

Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB [VR Ready]

Single Graphics Card

Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB [VR Ready]

Single Graphics Card

Single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB [VR Ready]

Audio Onboard

Integrated High-Definition Audio powered by Sound Blaster Xfi MB5 w/ external 7.1 support

External Audio

Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Surround 5.1 Pro USB Sound Card powered by THX TruStudio Pro

External Audio

Creative Sound Blaster Omni Surround 5.1 External USB

External Audio

Creative Sound Blaster E3 Headphone Amplifier

Networking Internal Wireless Card

Killer™ Wireless AC 1535 Dual Band +BT (*Killer Doubleshot Pro enabled)

Internal Wireless Card

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 + BT Combo

Onboard LAN Killer™ E2400 SuperSpeed USB 3.1

SuperSpeed+ USB 3.1 Type-C SuperSpeed USB 3.1

USB 3.1 Type-C Finger Print Reader Integrated Biometric Area Fingerprint Reader Integrated Camera Built-in 2.0M FHD Video Camera Dimensions Height: 1.6”

Width: 16.4”

Depth: 11.6” Weight Weight: 8.6 lbs Design Options Metallic: Eternal Pink, Sabot Grey, Atmos Blue, Evolve Green, Horizon Yellow, Epic Purple

Custom: Custom Paint - Exclusive ORIGIN Design

Design: True Fire, True Fire ORIGIN Red, True Fire Atmos Blue, Neurons, Battle-Tested, Shredder Red, Shredder Green, Shredder Blue

Hydro Dip: Carbon Fiber

Panel Designs: ORIGIN PC Black, ORIGIN PC Red, ORIGIN PC White



Origin EON17-X is a gaming laptop that allows you to experience the next level of mobile power and performance in a package that gives you loads of options.The EON17-x features a 4K ready which quadruples the standard 1080p pixel format for four times the clarity for life-like imaging in gaming, video, and movies.NVIDIA G-SYNC technology supports the smoothest graphics available. G-SYNC matching the refresh rate of your monitor to the GPU. EON17-X brings you a G-SYNC ready 4K PS backlit Matte display that supports max setting to deliver the most brilliant visual effects in movies, gaming, and your favorite videos without lag or screen tearing.Enjoy the world of virtual reality thanks to the power of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 10 series video cards. EON17-X will support HTC Vive or Oculus Rift VR on demand.Photo Source: Origin PCEON17-X is powered by Intel Core i7 7generation desktop processor to give you the power of a desktop in your laptop for intensive productivity tasks, graphic design and 3D modeling. You can also configure this laptop with up to 64GB of high speed RAM for unparalleled multitasking.Storage is not a problem for the EON17-X thanks to support for dual hard drive, SATA of PCIe m.s options and storagae capacities up to 6TBs.The keyboard on the EON17-X is full-sized and can be customized with an unlimited color options for backlighting. In addition, you can spread the color through 4 zones for a variety of color effects. As with most gaming laptops and PCs, the W, A, S, and D, keys are outlined for quick recognition during usage.The EON17-X has three color options for the shell which are matte red, black, or glossy white. Also, you have option to choose any color or design that fits your creative style.Here is an extensive list of available options for customization:





"We can't expect users to use common sense. That would eliminate the need for all sorts of legislation, committees, oversight and lawyers." -- Christopher Jennings