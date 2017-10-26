

Gadgets Oppo R11s – Full Announcement on November 2

The Oppo R11s is set to be revealed on November 2 and is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the back.







The Oppo R11s is follows the previously released Oppo R11 with a dual camera setup on the back. It is not certain at this time if the camera will be better than the dual 20MP cameras that are currently on the Oppo R11. However, leaks have shown that the Oppo R11s will the following features.





Photo Source: TrendyTechz



Oppo R11s Features.

1. R11s will have the fingerprint scanner on the back to make room for the FullView display on the front panel.



2. The available colors for the Oppo R11s are Black, Gold, and Red.



3. The 3.5 mm audio jack is be included on the R11s even though other manufacturers are continuing to drop it.



4. Oppo R11s will have a microUSB port position in the middle of the device bottom edge.



Here are the SPECS:

Oppo R11s Processor Qualcomm MSM 8956 Plus Snapdragon 660

Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260) Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) Display AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

6.0 inches, 92.9 cm 2

1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)

Graphics Adreno 512 Camera Dual 20 MP (f/2.6, AF) + 16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF), phase detection autofocus, LED flash

1/2.8" sensor size, 1.0 µm pixel size & 1/2.8" sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Memory 4 GB RAM Storage 64GB

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Battery Non-removable Li-Po 3200 mAh battery Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Special Features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Colors Red, Black, Rose Gold





