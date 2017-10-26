|
The Oppo R11s is set to be revealed on November 2 and is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the back.
The Oppo R11s is follows the previously released Oppo R11 with a dual camera setup on the back. It is not certain at this time if the camera will be better than the dual 20MP cameras that are currently on the Oppo R11. However, leaks have shown that the Oppo R11s will the following features.
Oppo R11s Features.
1. R11s will have the fingerprint scanner on the back to make room for the FullView display on the front panel.
2. The available colors for the Oppo R11s are Black, Gold, and Red.
3. The 3.5 mm audio jack is be included on the R11s even though other manufacturers are continuing to drop it.
4. Oppo R11s will have a microUSB port position in the middle of the device bottom edge.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Oppo R11s
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm MSM 8956 Plus Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2
1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 512
|
Camera
|
Dual 20 MP (f/2.6, AF) + 16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF), phase detection autofocus, LED flash
1/2.8" sensor size, 1.0 µm pixel size & 1/2.8" sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
|
Memory
|
4 GB RAM
|
Storage
|
64GB
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Po 3200 mAh battery
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Special Features
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
Colors
|
Red, Black, Rose Gold
|
