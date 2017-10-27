

Gadgets Oppo F5 Smartphone – Available for Pre-Orders Start Today

Oppo smartphones are specifically designed for selfies and if you live in the Philippines, you can pre-order yours now.





In order to deliver on claim to fame, the new Oppo F5 is designed with a front camera that features a 20MP sensor, and a rear camera with a 16MP sensor coupled with dual focus and LED flash.







In addition, the rear camera also has premium features such as HDR, Touch Focus, Geo Tagging and Panorama.



Oppo F5 comes with the Android v7.1 (Nougat) operating system with colorOS 3.2 pre-installed. However, it would be nice if this could be upgraded to the Android Oreo.

This phone features a fingerprint sensor provides a level of security and easy access. Other protection comes by way of Corning Gorilla glass 5.



This is yet another smartphone that has opted to retain the 3.5 mm analogy audio jack port. As long as still a strong need the 3.5mm audio jack will stay.

When you run out of power, you can use the USB port which facilitates flash charging technology which allows you to quickly get back up to taking selfies



Here are the SPECS:

OPPO F5 Processor 2.5 GHz Mediatek Helio P23 Octa core processor Operating System Android v 7.1(Nougat) Operating system with colorOS 3.2 Display 6 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive multi touch screen with screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Camera 16 MP, f/1.8, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

20 MP, f/2.0, 1/2.8" sensor size Memory Ram memory of 4/6 GB Storage 32/64 GB Battery Non Removable Li-Polymer battery with 3200 mAh power Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE Ports microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Special Features Fingerprint Sensor, GYRO, proximity and compass. Dimensions (W x D x H) § 156.50×76.00×7.50 millimeters. Weight Weight of the phone is 152.00 grams Colors Black, Gold, Red (6 GB only)







