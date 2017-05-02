backtop

According to a report the true –tech .net website has shared four images that is said to be shot with the upcoming OnePlus 5.

The EXIF data (Exchangeable Image File Format data) of the images show that the device falls in line with the previous OnePluse models. The OnePlus 3 came with A3000 number but images clicked using a device number A5000.

Photo: True –Tech

The clarity of the images represent that the device will sport a dual – camera setup just like iPhone 7 Plus. Of course there is no hint of launching date. According to latest rumors that the upcoming device flagship could sport minimal bezels offering better screen-to –body ratio. Also without any evidence it has been suggested that the handset will not have embedded fingerprint button on front similar to what we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S8

Photos: Google

 

This is going to be one of the most interesting devices of the year, especially considering what the company did with its previous smartphones.

However some camera samples posted by True-Tech

Also it is reported that the new device will have Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 6/8GB RAM and QUAD HD 2K display. The new flagship device said to be paired with a 64/128GB expandable internal storage along with a stunning camera of 25MP rear and 16/12 MP front.
 

Most importantly this Android smartphone will

Be powered with a large 4000mAh battery along with USB Type-C connector and Qualcomm Quick Charge feature enabled, all packed in with the latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. Again it is rumored that the device will hit the market before 3rd quarter and probably the 64GB version would cost under $450.

In the past the was talk about OnePlus 4 model but now all the rumors are about 5 instated

 

 



