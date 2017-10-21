OnePlus has had tremendous success with the OnePlus 5. But they may scrape the OnePlus 5T and opt to launch OnePlus 6 in 2018.

Companies tend to follow a pattern when launching new products and loyal customer hone in on these launch patterns with growing anticipation. According to rumors, OnePlus is on track with a November 2017 new product launch cycle. This time the many suspect that the new product will be the OnePlus 5T.





Photo Source: Android Central

The OnePlus 5T will be close to the OnePlus 5 in terms of looks and internals with the exception of the smartphones face. Ultra-thin bezels have been an increasingly popular features in smartphones and the OnePlus seeks to bring this trend to the 5T.

OnePlus 5T is expected to have a 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The resolution will increase to 2160 x 1080 on the 5T compared to 1920 X 1080 on the OnePlus 5.

This was all looking to be very promising until the surfacing of rumors on October 2 which point to a possible scrapping of the November 2017 launch of the OnePlus 5t in favor of a 2018 launch of the OnePlus 6.

These reports may have some substance due to the time table for the Snapdragon 836. OnePlus 5T was supposed to be housing the upgraded processor but the Snapdragon will be available until 2018.

While this may be disappointing news for OnePlus 5T hopefuls, the OnePlus 6 seems to be the next best thing. It is touted to have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor combined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.