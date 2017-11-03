

Gadgets OnePlus 5T – Arrives around mid-November with headphone jack

-

Even though the OnePlus 5 debuted this summer, it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is on for mid-to-late November.











It is also speculated from pictures that have surfaced, that the OnePlus 5T will feature a display with reduced bezels. The fingerprint reader is no longer located on the front as has been the case with previous models.







The reduced bezel display does provide a bigger screen which is said to measure in at 6-inches up the previous 5.5-inch displays. Resolution is also up on this device. We expect a 2K resolution with a 18:9 aspect ratio.



Other rumors point to the fact that this device will not have waterproofing or wireless charging. On the other hand, this some listings show that 5T will get Face ID and a fingerprint scanner that may be located on the back of the device.



If you want one, there is a



Here are the SPECS:

OnePlus 5T Processor Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, up to 2.45GHz Operating System Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat, will update to Android Oreo soon Display 6 inch, full HD (1080x2160pixels), Optic AMOLED, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Graphics Adreno 540 Camera 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras

16-megapixel front camera Memory 6GB/8GB of RAM Storage 64GB/128GB Battery 3450mAh non-removable

