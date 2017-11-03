backtop

Even though the OnePlus 5 debuted this summer, it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is on for mid-to-late November.

One of the biggest selling points for the OnePlus lineup is that fact that they still come with the headphone jack.  Rightly so since the company has determined that almost 80 percent of OnePlus owners still use in-jack headphones. As we see in the post by CEO Pete below, the name of the new headset will be the OnePlus 5T.



It is also speculated from pictures that have surfaced, that the OnePlus 5T will feature a display with reduced bezels. The fingerprint reader is no longer located on the front as has been the case with previous models.
 

 
The reduced bezel display does provide a bigger screen which is said to measure in at 6-inches up the previous 5.5-inch displays. Resolution is also up on this device. We expect a 2K resolution with a 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other rumors point to the fact that this device will not have waterproofing or wireless charging. On the other hand, this some listings show that 5T will get Face ID and a fingerprint scanner that may be located on the back of the device.

If you want one, there is a OnePlus 5t (Pre-order) page that is accepted orders for this smartphone with as estimated delivery date for the end of November  2017.

Here are the SPECS:
OnePlus 5T
Processor Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, up to 2.45GHz
Operating System Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat, will update to Android Oreo soon
Display 6 inch, full HD (1080x2160pixels), Optic AMOLED, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Graphics Adreno 540
Camera 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras
16-megapixel front camera
Memory 6GB/8GB of RAM
Storage 64GB/128GB
Battery 3450mAh non-removable
Dash quick-charging
Ports  
Special Features nano SIM card slots (dual SIM cards supported)
Dimensions (W x D x H) 157 x 75.4 x 7.25 mm
Weight 164g
Color Grey
 



