The NuVision 10.1” Signature-Edition tablet comes with a digital pen and features Windows 10 Home.

NuVison Solo 10 Draw is a tablet that comes ready to be productive and entertaining as well. With Windows 10 Home edition, you have access to a wide variety of apps and other mobile software. This tablet is also compatible with Microsoft Ink which is perfect for use with digital pen that is included with the Solo 10.

The Solo 10 Draw, comes with a digital pen that makes writing a breeze with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity. The pen also features an amazing 1920 x 1200 full HD resolution that is perfect for sharp crisp text and drawings and even video. NuVsion Solo 10 was designed to have a natural feel as you write to the point that you can actually rest your hand on the screen as you write.

The ports on the NuVision Solo 10 Draw allow you to connect to an HD monitor, Projector, or HDTV should you need to extend you video to a larger format. There is also a 5MP rear camera for taking those all important photos and HD video.

Of course Cortana is on board and can be easily activated via dual mics that enable beam-forming to produce accurate voice recognition with your virtual assistant. You also have up to six hours of battery life to be productive on the go

Here are the SPECS: