The NuVision 10.1” Signature-Edition tablet comes with a digital pen and features Windows 10 Home.

NuVison Solo 10 Draw is a tablet that comes ready to be productive and entertaining as well. With Windows 10 Home edition, you have access to a wide variety of apps and other mobile software. This tablet is also compatible with Microsoft Ink which is perfect for use with digital pen that is included with the Solo 10.

 

The Solo 10 Draw, comes with a digital pen that makes writing a breeze with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity. The pen also features an amazing 1920 x 1200 full HD resolution that is perfect for sharp crisp text and drawings and even video. NuVsion Solo 10 was designed to have a natural feel as you write to the point that you can actually rest your hand on the screen as you write.

The ports on the NuVision Solo 10 Draw allow you to connect to an HD monitor, Projector, or HDTV should you need to extend you video to a larger format. There is also a 5MP rear camera for taking those all important photos and HD video.

 

Of course Cortana is on board and can be easily activated via dual mics that enable beam-forming to produce accurate voice recognition with your virtual assistant. You also have up to six hours of battery life to be productive on the go 

 

Here are the SPECS:

NuVision

General

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Processor

Intel Z8300 Processor

RAM / Internal Memory

2GB DDR / 32GB

Memory Expansion

Up to 64GB

Display

Display Size

10.1” Diagonal

Display Resolution

1920 x 1200

Panel Type

IPS (In-Plane Switching)

Capacitive Multi-touch

Yes

Camera

Front

2.0MP

Rear

5.0MP

Ports

Micro USB

Yes

Memory Card

Yes

Headphone Jack

Yes

Micro HDMI

Yes

Dimension / Weight

Dimensions (L x W x H)

10” x 6” x 0.3”

Weight

1.1lb

Included APPs

Software

Microsoft Windows 10 Suite

 



