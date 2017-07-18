Nokia 8 – Speculated to arrive on July 31st

Recent reports have the next Nokia flagship smartphone arriving on July 31st.

There is some difficultly in fully embracing the July 31 st date since Nokia's mid-range devices such as Nokia 5, Nokia 6 have not hit the global markets officially. These phones are scheduled to arrive in India as late as August.

Whenever it does arrive, the specs for the Nokia 8 represent this smartphone as the Nokia flagship that fans have been waiting for.

It will sport a 5.3-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 1440 x 2560. Processing will come by way of a Snapdragon 835 chipset, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics.

The leaked picture also shows a unibody metal construction and a vertical dual camera set-up on the back of the device.





Here are the SPECS: