Nokia 8 – Speculated to arrive on July 31st

Nokia 8  (Source: VentureBeat)
Recent reports have the next Nokia flagship smartphone arriving on July 31st.

There is some difficultly in fully embracing the July 31st date since Nokia's mid-range devices such as Nokia 5, Nokia 6 have not hit the global markets officially. These phones are scheduled to arrive in India as late as August.

Whenever it does arrive, the specs for the Nokia 8 represent this smartphone as the Nokia flagship that fans have been waiting for.

It will sport a 5.3-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 1440 x 2560.  Processing will come by way of a Snapdragon 835 chipset, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics.

The leaked picture also shows a unibody metal construction and a vertical dual camera set-up on the back of the device.


Here are the SPECS:
Nokia 8
Processor Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
Display 5.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
1440 x 2560 pixels (~554 ppi pixel density)
Graphics Adreno 540
Camera Dual 13 MP, laser & phase detection autofocus, Carl Zeiss optics, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Memory 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
Storage microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Audio - 24-bit/192kHz audio
- Dolby Atmos sound enhancement
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Ports §  3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Special Features §  Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, heart rate
Dimensions (W x D x H) -
Weight -
 



