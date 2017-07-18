Nokia 8 – Speculated to arrive on July 31st

|
Recent reports have the next Nokia flagship smartphone arriving on July 31st.
Nokia 8 (Source: VentureBeat)
There is some difficultly in fully embracing the July 31st date since Nokia's mid-range devices such as Nokia 5, Nokia 6 have not hit the global markets officially. These phones are scheduled to arrive in India as late as August.
Whenever it does arrive, the specs for the Nokia 8 represent this smartphone as the Nokia flagship that fans have been waiting for.
It will sport a 5.3-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 1440 x 2560. Processing will come by way of a Snapdragon 835 chipset, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics.
The leaked picture also shows a unibody metal construction and a vertical dual camera set-up on the back of the device.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Nokia 8
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
5.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
1440 x 2560 pixels (~554 ppi pixel density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 540
|
Camera
|
Dual 13 MP, laser & phase detection autofocus, Carl Zeiss optics, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|
Memory
|
64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
|
Storage
|
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion battery
|
Audio
|
- 24-bit/192kHz audio
- Dolby Atmos sound enhancement
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|
Ports
|
§ 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|
Special Features
|
§ Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, heart rate
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
-
|
Weight
|
-
|
