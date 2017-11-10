The Nokia 8 was launched with Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), but now that beta testing for Android Oreo is complete, we should soon see the upgrade.

This smartphone has a host of features that make it a great handheld device. It will be even better once Android Oreo rolls out.

Android Oreo 8.0 brings many new features such as picture-in-picture, autofill, integrated Instant Apps, Google Play Protect, faster boot time, and much more. You can read the full detailed changelog below and watch our side by side comparison video of Android Oreo vs Android Nougat.

Nokia 8 has a price tag of £499, but in the UK, you can get this smartphone for £399. However, it is important to note that the UK version of the Nokia 8 is only available in 4 GB Ram and 64 GB internal storage.







Here at the SPECS:

· Android v 7.1.1 (Nougat) Operating system and users are now testing Oreo Beta on Nokia 8. So, soon we can Expect Android Oreo on this smartphone.

· Dimensions of the phone 151.50 x 73.70 x 7.90 millimeters.

· weight of the device is 160.00 grams.

· Single/Dual SIM slots with only Nano SIM Compatibility.

· Powered by 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor with internal memory 64/128 GB and Ram memory of 4/6 GB.

· 5.3 inches Quad High Definition IPS LCD capacitive multi touch screen with screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

· Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection.

· Rear Camera with dual lens each with 13 MP sensors with face detection along with auto focus and dual LED flash.

· Rear camera also has features like HDR, Touch Focus, Geo-Tagging and Panorama.

· Front Camera with 13 MP sensor.

· 3.5 mm audio jack port.

· Sensors like Front Finger print, Gyro, proximity and compass and Barometer.

· Standard WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth v 5.0 connectivity.

· Non Removable Li-ion battery with 3090 mAh power.

· USB port v 3.1 Type-c with fast charge feature (Quick Charge 3.0).

· Memory can be expanded Up to 256 GB in phone.

· Available in Silver, Blue, Glossy Blue and Copper colors.