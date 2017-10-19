|
Nokia 7 will be available in two models and feature “Dual-sight” technology.
HMD Global sent out press event invites for the highly anticipated announcement of the Nokia 7 smartphone. This mid-range Android smartphone will be available solely in mainland China starting October 24.
The front of the Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display and a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie-shooter, while the back, sports a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a dual-tone flash.
Nokia 7 will feature the “Dual-sight” technology which basically allows users take pictures and videos using both front and back cameras simultaneously. This technique has become what Nokia refers to as “Bothies”.
The Nokia 7 will run Android Nougat out of the box, but fortunately, the company has promised that it will be upgradeable to Android Oreo. This handheld will retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack for now.
The Nokia 7 has a glass and aluminum construction which houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset featuring the Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU, and the Adreno 508 GPU.
The two available versions will come with 64 GB of internal storage with an option for expansion via a microSD slot, consumers will have two configurations to choose from in terms of RAM: 4 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥2,499 (around US$377) and 6 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥200 more (around US$407).
Here are the SPECS:
|
Nokia 7
|
Processor
|
|
Chipset
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|
CPU
|
Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|
Display
|
|
Type
|
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|
Size
|
5.2 inches, 74.5 cm2 (~73.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|
Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density)
|
Multitouch
|
Yes
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 508
|
Camera
|
|
Primary
|
16 MP, f/1.8, phase detection autofocus, Carl Zeiss optics, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|
Features
|
1.12 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
|
Video
|
2160p@30fps
|
Secondary
|
5 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, 1.4 µm pixel size
|
Memory
|
|
Card slot
|
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|
Storage
|
|
Internal
|
64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
|
Battery
|
|
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
|
Stand-by
|
Up to 340 h (3G)
|
Talk time
|
Up to 15 h (3G)
|
Music play
|
Up to 85 h
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Audio
|
|
Ports
|
Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|
Special Features
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
141.2 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm (5.56 x 2.81 x 0.31 in)
|
Weight
|
--
|
