

Gadgets Nokia 7 – Officially announced and exclusive to China

Nokia 7 will be available in two models and feature "Dual-sight" technology.







The front of the Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display and a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie-shooter, while the back, sports a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a dual-tone flash.



Nokia 7 will feature the “Dual-sight” technology which basically allows users take pictures and videos using both front and back cameras simultaneously. This technique has become what Nokia refers to as “Bothies”.



The Nokia 7 will run Android Nougat out of the box, but fortunately, the company has promised that it will be upgradeable to Android Oreo. This handheld will retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack for now.



The Nokia 7 has a glass and aluminum construction which houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset featuring the Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU, and the Adreno 508 GPU.



The two available versions will come with 64 GB of internal storage with an option for expansion via a microSD slot, consumers will have two configurations to choose from in terms of RAM: 4 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥2,499 (around US$377) and 6 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥200 more (around US$407).





Here are the SPECS:

Nokia 7 Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 CPU Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo) Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.2 inches, 74.5 cm 2 (~73.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Graphics Adreno 508 Camera Primary 16 MP, f/1.8, phase detection autofocus, Carl Zeiss optics, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1.12 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR Video 2160p@30fps Secondary 5 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, 1.4 µm pixel size Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Storage Internal 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Stand-by Up to 340 h (3G) Talk time Up to 15 h (3G) Music play Up to 85 h Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Audio Ports Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Special Features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dimensions (W x D x H) 141.2 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm (5.56 x 2.81 x 0.31 in) Weight --









