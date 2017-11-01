|
Nokia 2 provides long-lasting battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge.
The Nokia 2 is an excellent low cost smartphone that has great battery life and premium features.
At a cost of around $115, Nokia steps into the affordable arena against other comparable brands. The device features Android Nougat 7.1.1 with future plans for Android 8.0 (Oreo) upgrade.
Processing powers comes by way of Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 coupled with Adreno 304 Graphics.
Photo Source: Nokia
The cameras consist of an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Nokia 2 shoot 720p video @ 30fps.
The list of available colors consists of Pewter edges with Black backing, Pewter edges and White backing, and Copper edges with Black backing.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Nokia 2
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 212, Quad-core up to 1.3Ghz
|
Operating System
|
Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat
|
Display
|
Size and type 5.0” HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch
Resolution 1280 x 720
Contrast ratio 1:1300
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 304
|
Camera
|
Primary camera 8MP AF, LED flash
Front-facing camera 5MP FF
|
Memory
|
RAM 1 GB LPPDDR 3
|
Storage
|
Internal memory 8 GB2
MicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery
Stand-by: Up to 1340 h (3G)
Talk Time: Up to 19 h (3G)
Music Play: Up to 139 h
|
Audio
|
Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack
Speakers Single speaker
|
Connectivity
|
Network speed LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Beidou, FM/(RDS)
|
Special Features
|
Material Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
Drip protection (IP52)
|
Sensors
|
Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
Size 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm
|
Color
|
Colors Pewter / Black, Pewter / White, Copper / Black
"What would I do? I'd shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders." -- Michael Dell, after being asked what to do with Apple Computer in 1997
|
Most Popular ArticlesVivo Xplay 7 – Nearly 100% screen ratio smartphone arrives November 2017
October 28, 2017, 7:10 AM
Google Pixel 2 smartphones - What is wrong with them?
October 26, 2017, 6:10 AM
Oppo R11s – Full Announcement on November 2
October 26, 2017, 7:10 AM
Samsung Galaxy A5 & A7 - Thin Bezels for 2018
October 18, 2017, 7:31 AM
HTC U11 Plus – This Bezel-Less Wonder Arrives Nov 2
October 17, 2017, 7:25 AM