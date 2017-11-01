

Gadgets Nokia 2 – With free unlimited uploads for photos and video

Nokia 2 provides long-lasting battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge.











At a cost of around $115, Nokia steps into the affordable arena against other comparable brands. The device features Android Nougat 7.1.1 with future plans for Android 8.0 (Oreo) upgrade.

Processing powers comes by way of Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 coupled with Adreno 304 Graphics.



Photo Source: Nokia

The cameras consist of an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Nokia 2 shoot 720p video @ 30fps.



The list of available colors consists of Pewter edges with Black backing, Pewter edges and White backing, and Copper edges with Black backing.





Here are the SPECS:

Nokia 2 Processor Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 212, Quad-core up to 1.3Ghz Operating System Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat Display Size and type 5.0” HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch

Resolution 1280 x 720

Contrast ratio 1:1300 Graphics Adreno 304 Camera Primary camera 8MP AF, LED flash

Front-facing camera 5MP FF Memory RAM 1 GB LPPDDR 3 Storage Internal memory 8 GB 2

MicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery

Stand-by: Up to 1340 h (3G)

Talk Time: Up to 19 h (3G)

Music Play: Up to 139 h Audio Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack

Speakers Single speaker Connectivity Network speed LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Beidou, FM/(RDS) Special Features Material Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Drip protection (IP52) Sensors Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass Dimensions (W x D x H) Size 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm Color Colors Pewter / Black, Pewter / White, Copper / Black



