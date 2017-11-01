backtop

Nokia 2 provides long-lasting battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge.

The Nokia 2 is an excellent low cost smartphone that has great battery life and premium features.
 


At a cost of around $115, Nokia steps into the affordable arena against other comparable brands.  The device features Android Nougat 7.1.1 with future plans for Android 8.0 (Oreo) upgrade. 
Processing powers comes by way of Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 coupled with Adreno 304 Graphics.

Photo Source: Nokia
The cameras consist of an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Nokia 2 shoot 720p video @ 30fps.
 
The list of available colors consists of Pewter edges with Black backing, Pewter edges and White backing, and Copper edges with Black backing.
 

Here are the SPECS:
Nokia 2
Processor Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 212, Quad-core up to 1.3Ghz
Operating System Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat
Display Size and type 5.0” HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch
Resolution 1280 x 720
Contrast ratio 1:1300
Graphics Adreno 304
Camera Primary camera 8MP AF, LED flash
Front-facing camera 5MP FF
Memory RAM 1 GB LPPDDR 3
Storage Internal memory 8 GB2
MicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery
Stand-by: Up to 1340 h (3G)
Talk Time: Up to 19 h (3G)
Music Play: Up to 139 h
Audio Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack
Speakers Single speaker
Connectivity Network speed LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Beidou, FM/(RDS)
Special Features Material Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
Drip protection (IP52)
Sensors Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass
Dimensions (W x D x H) Size 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm
Color Colors Pewter / Black, Pewter / White, Copper / Black
 



