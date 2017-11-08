This new smartphone by FutureModel is about the size of a credit card.





Japanese company FutureModel, is set to release the NichePhone-S in Japan on November 10 th . This new smartphone will be one of the smallest smartphones on the market measuring in at 6.5 mm thick and weighs 38 grams.

This phone will run Android OS 4.2 and will only be able to make and answer calls, texting and streaming music.

NichePhone-S will cost around 10,000 yen (~£60) which is around $95. For that price, you will get the phone and a separate adaptor for charging.

The device will be powered by MediaTek MT6572A and according to reports, it will offer Bluetooth connectivity for headsets along with the ability to record memos. NichePhone-S has a single nano-SIM slot on the back and supports 3G connectivity from NTT DoCoMo and SoftBank.





You will have around 3 hours of talk time along with 72 hours of standby time thanks to the battery capacity of 550 mAh.