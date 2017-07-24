

Hardware NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8G – Unprecedented Performance & Power

The GeForce GTX series of graphics cards provide VR readiness with performance and power in a GPU that is the most advanced ever created.







This Pascal-powered graphics card distributes higher performance and power efficiency thanks to its ultra-fast FinFET and supporting DirectX 12 features. As a result you will have a gaming experience that is the fastest, smoothest and most power-efficient in this class.





Here are the SPECS:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8G Interface PCI Express x16 3.0 Boost / Base Core Clock 1860 MHz / 1657 MHz (OC Mode)

1835 MHz / 1632 MHz (Gaming Mode)

1683 MHz / (Silent Mode) Memory Size 8192 MB Memory Type GDDR5 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Clock Speed 8108 MHz (OC Mode)

8108 MHZ (Gaming Mode)

8010 MHz (Silent Mode) Output DisplayPort x 3(Version 1.4) / HDMI

(Version 2.0) / DL-DVI-D Digital Maximum Resolution 7680 x 4320 Maximum Displays 4 HDCP Support 2.2 DirectX Version Support § 12 OpenGL Version Support § 4.5 Multi-GPU Technology SLI, 2-Way Card Dimensions 279 x 140 x 42mm Card Weight 1096g Power Connections 6-pin x 1, 8-pin x 1



