backtop

Print
The GeForce GTX series of graphics cards provide VR readiness with performance and power in a GPU that is the most advanced ever created.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8g in particular is ready to deliver superior virtual reality immersion with the lowest latency, and plug-and-play compatibility with the leading VR headsets.  It supports the NVIDIA VRWorks technology so you get VR audio, physics, and haptics that engages your senses of sight, sound and feeling as you game.
 
This Pascal-powered graphics card distributes higher performance and power efficiency thanks to its ultra-fast FinFET and supporting DirectX 12 features.  As a result you will have a gaming experience that is the fastest, smoothest and most power-efficient in this class.
 

Here are the SPECS:
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8G
Interface PCI Express x16 3.0
Boost / Base Core Clock 1860 MHz / 1657 MHz (OC Mode)
1835 MHz / 1632 MHz (Gaming Mode)
1683 MHz / (Silent Mode)
Memory Size 8192 MB
Memory Type GDDR5
Memory Interface 256-bit
Memory Clock Speed 8108 MHz (OC Mode)
8108 MHZ (Gaming Mode)
8010 MHz (Silent Mode)
Output DisplayPort x 3(Version 1.4) / HDMI
(Version 2.0) / DL-DVI-D
Digital Maximum Resolution 7680 x 4320
Maximum Displays 4
HDCP Support 2.2
DirectX Version Support §  12
OpenGL Version Support §  4.5
Multi-GPU Technology SLI, 2-Way
Card Dimensions 279 x 140 x 42mm
Card Weight 1096g
Power Connections 6-pin x 1, 8-pin x 1
 



"I want people to see my movies in the best formats possible. For [Paramount] to deny people who have Blu-ray sucks!" -- Movie Director Michael Bay
Latest Headlines
Movidius deep learning USB Stick
July 21, 2017, 6:00 AM
Bluetooth new Upgrade.
July 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
HP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC
July 16, 2017, 6:47 AM
The Best 4K Monitors
July 15, 2017, 6:30 AM
AMD launches feature-packed EPYC to take on compete with Intel
June 26, 2017, 6:40 AM
ASUS X299 Motherboards.
June 22, 2017, 6:00 AM



Latest Blog Posts
Microsoft HoloLens 2 - Featuring custom built AI Coprocessor
Elroy Bethell - Jul 24, 2017, 7:06 AM
LG Robots – Keeping Korean Airports nice and clean
Elroy Bethell - Jul 23, 2017, 7:50 AM
Gigabyte the new Raspberry Pi competition
Nenfort Golit - Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Really into Gaming? Get Ready for the Gaming Smartphone
Elroy Bethell - Jul 21, 2017, 7:25 AM
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki