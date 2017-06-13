backtop

Motorola E4  (Source: Motorola)
Motorola has just released the Moto E4 and E4 plus series. The smartphones cost range is between $100 - $200. The phone comes with really great hardware for a people seeking a phone on a budget.

By Nenfort Golit

Motorola has released its latest annual lineup of low-cost smartphones, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. The two smartphones are around the $100 - $200 phone budget that the company offers, mostly just adjusting from the previous year version Moto E3 with a new design and upgraded specs. The two phones are extreme takeoff from the Moto E3, which had a dimple on its rear side, a metal edge design with the look of the Nexus 6, and a pill-shaped camera.

This year’s Moto E devices comes with a circular shaped camera design that has a symmetry with the rest of Motorola’s Phones, metal builds, and its hardware home button. The Moto E4 is apparently the low-priced model of the two phones. Its features include a 1280 X 720 5-inch display, 16GB of storage, a 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad core processor with a RAM of 2 GB, a 2,800 mAh removable battery, A 5 MP front facing camera and an 8 MP rear camera. The Moto E4 comes with the Android 7.1 Nougat as it operating system software.

Photo source: Motorola

 

On the other hand, the Moto E4 Plus, to some extent is a somewhat enhanced model, with its external metal design that resemble the latest Moto G line up. The Moto E4 Plus comes with a 1280 X 720 5.5 inches display at 267 ppi, a 16 GB or 32 GB of storage, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh removable battery. It also comes with a 5 MP front facing Camera and an improved 13 MP main shooter rear camera. It also runs on the same Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

 

Photo source: Motorola

According to Motorola in a press release, “there’s no shortage of value-tier smartphones in today’s market” which remains true with the inclusion of the two phones. The Moto E4 will be sold at $129.99 while the Moto E4 Plus will be $179.99. More information about the phone can be obtain from Moto’s website.

Source: Motorola




