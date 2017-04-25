|
The Motorola G5 Plus has outstanding cameras, fingerprint reader, and TurboPower charging all in a precision-crafted metal design. But wait there's more.
The Moto G5 PLUS features a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF that is capable of focusing up to 60% faster than ever before. That means you quickly site and capture those memorable moments. An aperture of f/1.7 is one of the brightest ever making this as excellent camera for a smartphone in this price range.
Motorola decided to make this phone is high-grade aluminum exterior that has been diamond cut and finished to perfection. On the downside, this smartphone is only available in lunar gray or fine gold.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.0 GHz octa-core processor couple with an Adreno 506 GPU provides smooth running apps and graphics display.
You get to enjoy this with an all-day Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus features TurboPower charging that can get you back up and running with 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
|
OS
|
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
|
CPU
|
Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|
GPU
|
Adreno 506
|
Memory – Card Slot
Internal
|
MicroSD, up to 256 GB
32/64 GB, 2/4 GB RAM; 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
|
Camera
|
12 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
5 MP, f/2.2
|
Bluetooth
|
4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Other Features
|
- Fast battery charging
- MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player
- MP4/H.264 player
- Photo/video editor
- Document viewer
|
Dimensions
|
150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm (5.91 x 2.91 x 0.30 in)
|
Weight
|
155 g (5.47 oz)
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
