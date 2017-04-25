The Motorola G5 Plus has outstanding cameras, fingerprint reader, and TurboPower charging all in a precision-crafted metal design. But wait there's more.

The Moto G5 PLUS features a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF that is capable of focusing up to 60% faster than ever before. That means you quickly site and capture those memorable moments. An aperture of f/1.7 is one of the brightest ever making this as excellent camera for a smartphone in this price range.

Motorola decided to make this phone is high-grade aluminum exterior that has been diamond cut and finished to perfection. On the downside, this smartphone is only available in lunar gray or fine gold.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.0 GHz octa-core processor couple with an Adreno 506 GPU provides smooth running apps and graphics display.

You get to enjoy this with an all-day Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus features TurboPower charging that can get you back up and running with 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

Here are the SPECS: