The Motorola G5 Plus has outstanding cameras, fingerprint reader, and TurboPower charging all in a precision-crafted metal design. But wait there's more.

The Moto G5 PLUS features a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF that is capable of focusing up to 60% faster than ever before. That means you quickly site and capture those memorable moments. An aperture of f/1.7 is one of the brightest ever making this as excellent camera for a smartphone in this price range.

 

Motorola decided to make this phone is high-grade aluminum exterior that has been diamond cut and finished to perfection. On the downside, this smartphone is only available in lunar gray or fine gold.

 

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.0 GHz octa-core processor couple with an Adreno 506 GPU provides smooth running apps and graphics display.

 

You get to enjoy this with an all-day Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus features TurboPower charging that can get you back up and running with 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

 

Here are the SPECS:

 

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

OS

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

CPU

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU

Adreno 506

Memory – Card Slot

Internal

MicroSD, up to 256 GB

32/64 GB, 2/4 GB RAM; 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Camera

12 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

5 MP, f/2.2

Bluetooth

4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR

Sensors

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Other Features

- Fast battery charging
- MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player
- MP4/H.264 player
- Photo/video editor
- Document viewer

Dimensions

150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm (5.91 x 2.91 x 0.30 in)

Weight

155 g (5.47 oz)

Battery

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

 



