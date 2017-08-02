The Motorola G5S PLUS features an up graded 12 MP rear camera that allows you to capture pictures like never before.

The Moto G5S Plus has the following features an all-metal unibody design that fits nicely in the hand. It has been meticulously polished for a flawless finish that is stronger than ever.

One of the key points about this smartphone is its ability to take professional-looking photos thanks to the exception dual rear camera system.

The dual 13 MP rear cameras feature enhanced software that produce depth of field effects, multiple shooting modes, and fast focus. There is also a wide angle 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash.

There is a bigger 5.5” full HD display, that is great for watching movies, videos and other content.

You have the power to take photos all day thanks to the 3000 mAh battery that runs all-day on a single charge. When you run out of juice, you can get up to 6 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.

More details are coming soon.

Motorola G5S PLUS Processor Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 625 processor with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU and 650 MHz Operating System Android 7.0, Nougat Display 5.5”

Full HD 1080p (1920×1080)

401 ppi Graphics Adreno 506 GPU Camera Rear Camera

12 MP with Dual Autofocus Pixels

ƒ/1.7 aperture

Color balancing dual LED flash

8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video

Drag to focus & exposure

Quick Capture

Tap (anywhere) to capture

Best Shot

Professional Mode

Burst mode

Auto HDR

Panorama

Video stabilization

4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)

Slow Motion video



Front Camera

5 MP

Wide-angle lens

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Display flash

Professional mode

Beautification mode



video capture

4K Ultra HD (30 fps)

Memory 2 GB / 4 GB Storage 32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support Bluetooth® technology

Wi-Fi Bluetooth version 4.2

802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Battery All-day battery † (3000 mAh)

TurboPower™ for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging * Audio Bottom-port loud speaker

2-Mics Sensors Fingerprint reader

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient Light

Proximity Protection § Corning™ Gorilla™ Glass 3

§ Water repellent nano-coating § Dimensions (W x D x H) § Height: 153.5 mm

Width: 76.2 mm

Depth: 8.0mm to 9.5 mm Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)

Here are the SPECS: