|
The Motorola G5S PLUS features an up graded 12 MP rear camera that allows you to capture pictures like never before.
The Moto G5S Plus has the following features an all-metal unibody design that fits nicely in the hand. It has been meticulously polished for a flawless finish that is stronger than ever.
One of the key points about this smartphone is its ability to take professional-looking photos thanks to the exception dual rear camera system.
The dual 13 MP rear cameras feature enhanced software that produce depth of field effects, multiple shooting modes, and fast focus. There is also a wide angle 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash.
There is a bigger 5.5” full HD display, that is great for watching movies, videos and other content.
You have the power to take photos all day thanks to the 3000 mAh battery that runs all-day on a single charge. When you run out of juice, you can get up to 6 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.
More details are coming soon.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Motorola G5S PLUS
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 625 processor with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU and 650 MHz
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.0, Nougat
|
Display
|
5.5”
Full HD 1080p (1920×1080)
401 ppi
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 506 GPU
|
Camera
|
Rear Camera
12 MP with Dual Autofocus Pixels
ƒ/1.7 aperture
Color balancing dual LED flash
8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video
Drag to focus & exposure
Quick Capture
Tap (anywhere) to capture
Best Shot
Professional Mode
Burst mode
Auto HDR
Panorama
Video stabilization
4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)
Slow Motion video
Front Camera
5 MP
Wide-angle lens
ƒ/2.2 aperture
Display flash
Professional mode
Beautification mode
video capture
4K Ultra HD (30 fps)
|
Memory
|
2 GB / 4 GB
|
Storage
|
32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support
|
Bluetooth® technology
Wi-Fi
|
Bluetooth version 4.2
802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz)
|
Battery
|
All-day battery† (3000 mAh)
TurboPower™ for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*
|
Audio
|
Bottom-port loud speaker
2-Mics
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint reader
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Ambient Light
Proximity
|
Protection
|
§ Corning™ Gorilla™ Glass 3
§ Water repellent nano-coating§
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
§ Height: 153.5 mm
Width: 76.2 mm
Depth: 8.0mm to 9.5 mm
|
Weight
|
168 g (5.93 oz)
Source: Motorola
"A politician stumbles over himself... Then they pick it out. They edit it. He runs the clip, and then he makes a funny face, and the whole audience has a Pavlovian response." -- Joe Scarborough on John Stewart over Jim Cramer
|
Most Popular ArticlesSamsung Galaxy Book – Laptop Performance in a Powerful Tablet
July 27, 2017, 6:00 AM
HTC & Qualcomm Collaborate on Stand-Alone VR Headset
July 27, 2017, 7:25 AM
Amazon launches a new service called The Hub
July 28, 2017, 6:00 AM
AMD Ryzen 3 – The Power to Discover, Create, and Innovate.
July 28, 2017, 6:00 AM
Roomba Vacuum – iRobot’s hidden data source.
July 26, 2017, 7:45 AM