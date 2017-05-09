backtop

According to leaked news, Motorola will be launching Moto Z2 smartphone that is going to be the one most talked about.


Photo Source: Google

As it is reported in Venturebeat, the upcoming Moto Z2 Play smartphone will be thinner than the Moto Z and runs on android 7.1.1 Nougat. The company claims that to make the device slim ‘compromised’ on the battery front. It is said to come with 3000mAh battery capacity.

 


 

Where the Moto Z Play sports 3510mAh battery, 7mm thick and weighs 5.82 ounce.  The new device Z2 Play will be 1mm thinner and almost 0.71 ounce lighter. It is reported that there will be no processor upgrades, as this has been said but it may support the QS 626 processor, which is a minor upgrade over the Z Play’s.
 

 

Snapdragon 625. The followings are possibilities that we might see on the new device such as 4GB RAM and 64GB built in storage, as compare to Moto Z Play’s 3GBparied with 32GB.
 

Macintosh HD:private:var:folders:h5:nlq9b4gs6j74mcyj8jxnmnx00000gn:T:TemporaryItems:imgres.jpg
 

As far as camera; Z2 Pay’s rear camera could be the dip in the megapixel count but and upgrade in image quality, and camera can be replaced with a 12MP f/1.7 camera with dual –pixel autofocus, same as smartphone camera tech that was introduced by on Galaxy S7 smartphones last year by Samsung.

Also the Z2 said to come in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold color variants and will be one of the three devices in the refreshed Z2 lineup.  
 


 

 And the other handset is Moto Z2 Force.   More detailed information will be posted as soon as the device becomes available in the market. 

 



