This soon to be released flagship smartphone by Motorola is set to take on the Samsung Galaxy 8.

Motorola is set to release the new Moto Z2 Force seemly right on the heels last month’s release of the Moto Z2 Play. The Moto Z2 Force is geared to compete in the premium smartphone arena against the likes of the Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Moto is very similar in style to the Z2 Play.  Therefore it is speculated that the Moto Z2 Play will be able to use any Moto Mods currently in use by the Moto Z2 Play. The Moto Z2 Play is a midrange hand-held device that features a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon octa-core 626 processor.

Due to the similarities on design, it can be generalized that the new premium Moto Z2 Force will be a step up from the midrange Moto 2 Play.  We should see a faster processor, high-end dual cameras, bigger battery with better battery life, and FHD AMOLED display.  Protection should include Moto’s water-repellant nanocoating, dust resistance, and Moto’s ShatterShield tech to protect against accidental drops.


A screenshot of a cell phoneDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Evan Blass


News Leaker Evan Blass provided the these leaked photos on his Twitter page giving us a sneak peek of what the Moto Z2 Force will look like.  We are still searching more for SPECS.

Here are the extrapolated SPECS:
More will be added as details come in.
Moto Z2 Force
Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 835
Operating System Android 7.1.1
Display 5.5 FHD AMOLED
Graphics Coming Soon
Camera Dual Camera
Memory 4GB
Storage Up to 32GB
Battery Coming Soon
  Coming Soon
Ports §  Coming Soon
Protection §  Water-repellant nanocoating
Dimensions (W x D x H) Coming Soon
Weight Coming Soon
 

Source: MSN




