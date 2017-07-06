

Gadgets Moto Z2 Force – Powerful Flagship Smartphone Competitor

This soon to be released flagship smartphone by Motorola is set to take on the Samsung Galaxy 8.







The Moto is very similar in style to the Z2 Play. Therefore it is speculated that the Moto Z2 Play will be able to use any Moto Mods currently in use by the Moto Z2 Play. The Moto Z2 Play is a midrange hand-held device that features a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon octa-core 626 processor.



Due to the similarities on design, it can be generalized that the new premium Moto Z2 Force will be a step up from the midrange Moto 2 Play. We should see a faster processor, high-end dual cameras, bigger battery with better battery life, and FHD AMOLED display. Protection should include Moto’s water-repellant nanocoating, dust resistance, and Moto’s ShatterShield tech to protect against accidental drops.







Photo Source: Evan Blass





News Leaker Evan Blass provided the these leaked photos on his Twitter page giving us a sneak peek of what the Moto Z2 Force will look like. We are still searching more for SPECS.



Here are the extrapolated SPECS:

More will be added as details come in.

Moto Z2 Force Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 835 Operating System Android 7.1.1 Display 5.5 FHD AMOLED Graphics Coming Soon Camera Dual Camera Memory 4GB Storage Up to 32GB Battery Coming Soon Coming Soon Ports § Coming Soon Protection § Water-repellant nanocoating Dimensions (W x D x H) Coming Soon Weight Coming Soon







