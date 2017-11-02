

Gadgets Moto X4 – The Smartphone with Amazon Alexa built-in

The smartphone also has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with a dual-camera system (12MP primary + 8MP wide-angle) and a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Moto X4 is certified IP68-rated water-resistant which safeguards moto x4 inside and out, protecting from spills, splashes and even puddles.

Amazon Alexa is on board this phone so you can enjoy all of the conveniences that Alexa brings right from your handset.







Here are the SPECS:

Motorola Moto X4 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 Operating System Android 7.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One Display LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

5.2 inches, 74.5 cm2 (~68.4% screen-to-body ratio)

1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density) Graphics Adreno 508 Camera Primary: Dual 12 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

Secondary: 16 MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size, 1080p, LED flash Memory Internal: 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Fast battery charging (15W) Communication Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX Ports Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Special Features Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Dimensions (W x D x H) 148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm (5.84 x 2.89 x 0.31 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) Color Super Black, Sterling Blue





