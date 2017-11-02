backtop

The new Moto X4 comes with a host of new features that make it a great buy.

Motorola Moto X4 fits comfortably in the hand with a  measurement of 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches and a weight 5.7 ounces.  It has a shiny back with sports a circular design for the camera setup and the classis Motorola logo.

 
The smartphone also has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with a dual-camera system (12MP primary + 8MP wide-angle) and a 16MP front-facing shooter.
Moto X4 is certified IP68-rated water-resistant which safeguards moto x4 inside and out, protecting from spills, splashes and even puddles.
Amazon Alexa is on board this phone so you can enjoy all of the conveniences that Alexa brings right from your handset.
 


Here are the SPECS:
Motorola Moto X4
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53
Operating System Android 7.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
Display LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.2 inches, 74.5 cm2 (~68.4% screen-to-body ratio)
1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density)
Graphics Adreno 508
Camera Primary: Dual 12 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Secondary: 16 MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size, 1080p, LED flash
Memory Internal: 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Fast battery charging (15W)
Communication Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX
Ports Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Special Features Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Dimensions (W x D x H) 148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm (5.84 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz)
Color Super Black, Sterling Blue
 



