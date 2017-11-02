|
The new Moto X4 comes with a host of new features that make it a great buy.
Motorola Moto X4 fits comfortably in the hand with a measurement of 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches and a weight 5.7 ounces. It has a shiny back with sports a circular design for the camera setup and the classis Motorola logo.
The smartphone also has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with a dual-camera system (12MP primary + 8MP wide-angle) and a 16MP front-facing shooter.
Moto X4 is certified IP68-rated water-resistant which safeguards moto x4 inside and out, protecting from spills, splashes and even puddles.
Amazon Alexa is on board this phone so you can enjoy all of the conveniences that Alexa brings right from your handset.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Motorola Moto X4
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
|
Display
|
LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.2 inches, 74.5 cm2 (~68.4% screen-to-body ratio)
1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 508
|
Camera
|
Primary: Dual 12 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Secondary: 16 MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size, 1080p, LED flash
|
Memory
|
Internal: 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Fast battery charging (15W)
|
Communication
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX
|
Ports
|
Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|
Special Features
|
Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm (5.84 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
|
Weight
|
163 g (5.75 oz)
|
Color
|
Super Black, Sterling Blue
|
