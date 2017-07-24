

Gadgets Moto E4 from Sprint.

Moto E4 (Source: Motorola) Moto E4 can be free on Sprint if you get a second phone, with a lease of 6.05 per month.









The Moto E4 has started getting an early expenditure on MetroPCS, although it still is not on sale. For the time being, Sprint with Boost Mobile, its prepaid subsidiary has already begun selling the Moto E4 to their customers. The Moto E4 on Boost Mobile is receiving an initiatory $20 discount out to $79.99, at the same time Sprint customers can pay a total of $145 upfront if they want ownership of the smartphone immediately.





From a Sprint Flex lease, Sprint customers can pay the sum of $6.05 per month for an eighteen month period, and then pay the rest forthright for another six months. This same lease plan can allow Sprint customers upgrade during their twelfth and eighteenth month or continue to make payments progressively. Additionally, Sprint is making about 10 Moto E4 leases free if one buys at least two phones from their carrier with at most one of the smartphones being a Moto E4.





The specs of the smartphone have not changed a lot from its predecessors, with just a small upgrade from Snapdragon 425 to Snapdragon 427. It comes with a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with an expandable by up to 128GB through microSD, an 8-megapixel rear camera, with a 5-megapixel sensor on the opposite side, also comes with the Android 7.1 operating system and a 2,800mAh battery.



Here are the full SPECS:

Display Size

Resolution

Pixel Density 5.0 inches

720 x 1280 pixels

~294 ppi

Camera Rear

Front

8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash

5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 µm pixel size, LED flash Storage Internal

MicroSD 16 GB

Expandable up to 128 Gb Performance Operating System

RAM

Processor Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

2 GB

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53

Design Color

Weight

Battery Iron Grey, Blush Gold, Oxford Blue

151 g (5.33 oz)

Removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery

Network, Connectivity, and Sensors Network Technology

Connectivity



Sensor GSM / HSPA / LTE

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE, USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Fingerprint (front-mounted, region dependent), accelerometer, proximity



The Moto E series initially started out as the most controversial smartphone from Motorola. With having several multi-colored splash resistances that are being powered by the Snapdragon 200 series chips. But as for now, that is not the case anymore, as we come towards the fourth generation of the Motorola E series.





