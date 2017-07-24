|
Gadgets
Moto E4 from Sprint.
Nenfort Golit
- July 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Moto E4 can be free on Sprint if you get a second phone, with a lease of 6.05 per month.
The Moto E series initially started out as the most controversial smartphone from Motorola. With having several multi-colored splash resistances that are being powered by the Snapdragon 200 series chips. But as for now, that is not the case anymore, as we come towards the fourth generation of the Motorola E series.
Moto E4 (Source: Motorola)
Photo Source: Motorola
The Moto E4 has started getting an early expenditure on MetroPCS, although it still is not on sale. For the time being, Sprint with Boost Mobile, its prepaid subsidiary has already begun selling the Moto E4 to their customers. The Moto E4 on Boost Mobile is receiving an initiatory $20 discount out to $79.99, at the same time Sprint customers can pay a total of $145 upfront if they want ownership of the smartphone immediately.
Photo Source: Motorola
From a Sprint Flex lease, Sprint customers can pay the sum of $6.05 per month for an eighteen month period, and then pay the rest forthright for another six months. This same lease plan can allow Sprint customers upgrade during their twelfth and eighteenth month or continue to make payments progressively. Additionally, Sprint is making about 10 Moto E4 leases free if one buys at least two phones from their carrier with at most one of the smartphones being a Moto E4.
Photo Source: Motorola
The specs of the smartphone have not changed a lot from its predecessors, with just a small upgrade from Snapdragon 425 to Snapdragon 427. It comes with a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with an expandable by up to 128GB through microSD, an 8-megapixel rear camera, with a 5-megapixel sensor on the opposite side, also comes with the Android 7.1 operating system and a 2,800mAh battery.
Here are the full SPECS: Moto E4
|
Display
|
Size
Resolution
Pixel Density
|
5.0 inches
720 x 1280 pixels
~294 ppi
|
Camera
|
Rear
Front
|
8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash
5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 µm pixel size, LED flash
|
Storage
|
Internal
MicroSD
|
16 GB
Expandable up to 128 Gb
|
Performance
|
Operating System
RAM
Processor
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
2 GB
Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53
|
Design
|
Color
Weight
Battery
|
Iron Grey, Blush Gold, Oxford Blue
151 g (5.33 oz)
Removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery
|
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
|
Network Technology
Connectivity
Sensor
|
GSM / HSPA / LTE
Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE, USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Fingerprint (front-mounted, region dependent), accelerometer, proximity
Sources: Flipboard, Pocket Now
|
