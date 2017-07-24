backtop

Gadgets Moto E4 from Sprint.
Nenfort Golit - July 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Moto E4  (Source: Motorola)
Moto E4 can be free on Sprint if you get a second phone, with a lease of 6.05 per month.

The Moto E series initially started out as the most controversial smartphone from Motorola. With having several multi-colored splash resistances that are being powered by the Snapdragon 200 series chips. But as for now, that is not the case anymore, as we come towards the fourth generation of the Motorola E series.


Photo Source: Motorola

The Moto E4 has started getting an early expenditure on MetroPCS, although it still is not on sale. For the time being, Sprint with Boost Mobile, its prepaid subsidiary has already begun selling the Moto E4 to their customers. The Moto E4 on Boost Mobile is receiving an initiatory $20 discount out to $79.99, at the same time Sprint customers can pay a total of $145 upfront if they want ownership of the smartphone immediately.


Photo Source: Motorola

From a Sprint Flex lease, Sprint customers can pay the sum of $6.05 per month for an eighteen month period, and then pay the rest forthright for another six months. This same lease plan can allow Sprint customers upgrade during their twelfth and eighteenth month or continue to make payments progressively. Additionally, Sprint is making about 10 Moto E4 leases free if one buys at least two phones from their carrier with at most one of the smartphones being a Moto E4.


Photo Source: Motorola

The specs of the smartphone have not changed a lot from its predecessors, with just a small upgrade from Snapdragon 425 to Snapdragon 427. It comes with a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with an expandable by up to 128GB through microSD, an 8-megapixel rear camera, with a 5-megapixel sensor on the opposite side, also comes with the Android 7.1 operating system and a 2,800mAh battery.
 
Here are the full SPECS: Moto E4
Display
Size
Resolution
Pixel Density		 5.0 inches
720 x 1280 pixels
~294 ppi
 
Camera
Rear
Front
 		 8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash
5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 µm pixel size, LED flash
Storage
Internal
MicroSD		 16 GB
Expandable up to 128 Gb
Performance
Operating System
RAM
Processor		 Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
2 GB
Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53
 
Design
Color
Weight
Battery		 Iron Grey, Blush Gold, Oxford Blue
151 g (5.33 oz)
Removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery
 
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
Network Technology
Connectivity
 
Sensor		 GSM / HSPA / LTE
Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE, USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Fingerprint (front-mounted, region dependent), accelerometer, proximity
 
 

Sources: Flipboard, Pocket Now




"Let's face it, we're not changing the world. We're building a product that helps people buy more crap - and watch porn." -- Seagate CEO Bill Watkins
