backtop

Hardware Mobile C50 Flash Drive
Nenfort Golit - July 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Print

Mobile C50 Flash Drive  (Source: Silicon Powered)
This superb flash drive works with micro-USB, USB-C, and USB-A all at once.


The mobile C50 is a line of flash drives that has 3 component features in one, which is an ingenious way to switch between different connectors.  It has a standard USB-C and on another end, has a micro – USB with a USB-A connector cover which can flip down. The Flash Drive design uses the same pin terminals as the connector for micro USB, which cuts off on stress and a possible point of failure.


Photo Source: Silicon Powered

Essentially, this means one can switch between the three most familiar category of USB connection without patronizing to international standard organizations forms. This makes it advantageous to exchange files between an old smartphone to a new laptop, and having a limit to desktops created around 2003 that have USB ports.


Photo Source: Silicon Powered

As of the Moment, there is no pricing available for the Flash drive by Silicon-Powered which are the producers. Although from their website the flash Drive comes in three different size varieties which are 32GB, 64GB, AND 128GB. The flash drive comes with protection from dust, water, and the also dangerous vibration. It can function at temperatures ranging from 0°C and 70°C without overheating.


Photo Source: Silicon Powered

The Type A and Type C has a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps because it is USB 3.0 already but the micro-USB is only 2.0 so it can transfer data only at 480 Mbps. one can download the SP Widget software for PCs and laptops and the SP File Explorer for Android devices so that one can have a better file management. For more information regarding the flash drive visit: Mobile C50

Here are the SPECS:
Capacity 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
Dimensions 41.7 x 7.0 x 15.0mm
Weight 5.2g
Material TPU
Color Black
Interface USB Type-A (USB3.1 Gen 1), Micro-B (USB2.0), Type-C (USB3.1 Gen 1)
Supported OS Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS 10.3.x or later, Linux 2.6.x or later
Operating Temperature 0° C -70° C
Certification CE/FCC/BSMI/Green dot/WEEE/RoHS/KCC
Warranty 5 years
 

Sources: Silicon Powered, Flipboard




"Well, we didn't have anyone in line that got shot waiting for our system." -- Nintendo of America Vice President Perrin Kaplan
Latest Headlines
Mobile C50 Flash Drive
July 30, 2017, 6:00 AM
Movidius deep learning USB Stick
July 21, 2017, 6:00 AM
Bluetooth new Upgrade.
July 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
HP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC
July 16, 2017, 6:47 AM
The Best 4K Monitors
July 15, 2017, 6:30 AM
AMD launches feature-packed EPYC to take on compete with Intel
June 26, 2017, 6:40 AM



Latest Blog Posts
BT offers broadband for almost every premises of UK
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 30, 2017, 6:56 AM
Amazons New Deal On Huawei Mate 9
Nenfort Golit - Jul 29, 2017, 6:00 AM
Facebook TV shows may start in August
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 28, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL – Say Goodbye to the Headphone Jack
Elroy Bethell - Jul 27, 2017, 7:50 AM
Nokia’s First Android Phone launching in August
Nenfort Golit - Jul 26, 2017, 6:00 AM
Raspberry Pi Powered Laptop.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft HoloLens 2 - Featuring custom built AI Coprocessor
Elroy Bethell - Jul 24, 2017, 7:06 AM
LG Robots – Keeping Korean Airports nice and clean
Elroy Bethell - Jul 23, 2017, 7:50 AM
Gigabyte the new Raspberry Pi competition
Nenfort Golit - Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Really into Gaming? Get Ready for the Gaming Smartphone
Elroy Bethell - Jul 21, 2017, 7:25 AM
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki