Mobile C50 Flash Drive (Source: Silicon Powered) This superb flash drive works with micro-USB, USB-C, and USB-A all at once.





The mobile C50 is a line of flash drives that has 3 component features in one, which is an ingenious way to switch between different connectors. It has a standard USB-C and on another end, has a micro – USB with a USB-A connector cover which can flip down. The Flash Drive design uses the same pin terminals as the connector for micro USB, which cuts off on stress and a possible point of failure.





Photo Source: Silicon Powered



Essentially, this means one can switch between the three most familiar category of USB connection without patronizing to international standard organizations forms. This makes it advantageous to exchange files between an old smartphone to a new laptop, and having a limit to desktops created around 2003 that have USB ports.





Photo Source: Silicon Powered



As of the Moment, there is no pricing available for the Flash drive by Silicon-Powered which are the producers. Although from their website the flash Drive comes in three different size varieties which are 32GB, 64GB, AND 128GB. The flash drive comes with protection from dust, water, and the also dangerous vibration. It can function at temperatures ranging from 0°C and 70°C without overheating.





Photo Source: Silicon Powered



The Type A and Type C has a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps because it is USB 3.0 already but the micro-USB is only 2.0 so it can transfer data only at 480 Mbps. one can download the SP Widget software for PCs and laptops and the SP File Explorer for Android devices so that one can have a better file management. For more information regarding the flash drive visit:



Here are the SPECS:

Capacity 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Dimensions 41.7 x 7.0 x 15.0mm Weight 5.2g Material TPU Color Black Interface USB Type-A (USB3.1 Gen 1), Micro-B (USB2.0), Type-C (USB3.1 Gen 1) Supported OS Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS 10.3.x or later, Linux 2.6.x or later Operating Temperature 0° C -70° C Certification CE/FCC/BSMI/Green dot/WEEE/RoHS/KCC Warranty 5 years

