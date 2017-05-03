

Hardware Microsoft’s Newest laptop – Streamlined for Security and Superior Performance.

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The new Surface Laptop by Microsoft is designed for Windows 10 S, has a complimenting keyboard covered by a Alcantara fabric and comes in Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold.







Opening your Surface Laptop is easy thanks to its design that allows you to open the laptop with one hand. You get a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display with interactive touchscreen that is perfect for photographs, videos, reports and presentations.







Another unique feature of the Surface Laptop is the Alcantara material-covered keyboard. This material is specially treated to resist spills, stains and absorption. The material provides pleasing look and a comfortable feel when typing. No word on whether the keyboard itself can resist spills though. The keyboard also produces crisp, clear audio via dual Omnisonic Speakers with radiant omnidirectional sound and Dolby Audio Premium.









Here are the SPECS:

Microsoft Surface Laptop Operating System Microsoft Windows S2 Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 Memory 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM Display Screen: 13.5” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 3.4 million pixels Surface Pen* enabled Touch: 10 point multi-touch Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Graphics Intel® HD 620 (i5) Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (i7) Storage Solid state drive (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Camera, video and audio Windows Hello face sign-in camera720p HD camera (front-facing) Stereo microphones Omnisonic speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium3.5mm headphone jack Wireless Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatibleBluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 LE Sensors Ambient light sensor Security TPM chip Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Dimensions 12.13” x 8.79” x .57” (308.1 mm x 223.27 mm x 14.48 mm) Battery Life Up to 14.5 hours of video playback 4





Surface Laptop features the Windows 10 S operating system which is a precise configuration of Windows 10 Pro that offers security and performance. In order to maintain this level of security and performance, Windows 10 S limits apps to those in the Windows Store and confines browsing to Microsoft Edge.





