XBOX ONE  (Source: Google)
This new and powerful version of the Xbox that is called Xbox One X has ability to run games in 4K ultra-HD, to be released on November 7th and will cost under $500.

This new powerful console is shown off ahead of the E3 games show in Los Angeles. The system also runs games at 60 frames- per2nd and for the same reason it is labeled as “the most powerful console ever made”.
 


 

 

Sony ‘s PS4 Pro console with 4K capabilities that was released in November of last year. It had 8 gigabytes of memory and a processor speed 4.12 lower than the Xbox One X which boasts 12 gigabytes of RAM and 6 teraflops of graphics processing power, and is capable of supporting virtual reality gaming.
 

 
Sony –PS4 Pro, priced under $400 at Target.

 

Given that Sony has already shifted more than one million headsets that can be used with PlayStation.

 

According to a report the console will also be immediately compatible with all existing Xbox One games, which is another point that will play well with the fans.
 

Every year thousand of people from around the world attend E3 video games showcase, which lays out what players can expect in the year ahead.  E3 is traditionally an industry-only event, but in recent years some studios have held their own showcases and broadcast them to fans online. This year E3 begins on Tuesday June 13th. 

 

 

This year Nintendo expands its offer and says its new console is off to a promising start, with about three million sold, making it the company’s fastest-selling device.  At this event Japanese games maker will be showing off multiplayer games such as Splatoon 2, Arms and Pokken Tournament DX. Still more players are hopeful that Nintendo will have other surprises!

This is a most interesting and fun event for the gamers. This multibillion gaming industry provides an endless entertainment journey through gaming at home or on the go.





