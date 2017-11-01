backtop

Print
The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 4 hybrid laptop will be launched in December.

The company corporate vice president Panos Panay made the announcement in a keynote session at Future Decoded in London.

 

 

Panay says the ‘Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE advanced’ will be shipping to business customers in December. The Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will support Cat 9 modem with Intel i5 processor.  This modem has maximum 450Mbps download speed and 20 cellular bands so users could be able to work in most parts of the world without any network compatibility issues.

 

 

“Surface Pro with LTE Advanced gives businesses options to meet the needs of everyone in their workforce. Whether it’s the power of surface Book 2 with up to 17 hours of battery life3, the versatility of Surface Pro or the beauty and emotional appeal of Surface Laptop.

 

The entire Surface family is built to bring the best of Windows to life, including the new mixed reality, 3D, and inking experiences in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Updated,” said Panay.
 

 

  

The price of the LTE model is not revealed but the Microsoft Surface Pro starting price is $799. 

 

Microsoft Surface Pro with 12.3 – inch PixelSense display powered by Intel 7th –gen Kaby lake processor and supports accessories like the Surface Pen and the Surface Dial.  

 

 

Surface Pro with LTE base model will include and Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB of SSD storage with starting price of $1,149. Also, Microsoft is offering a 8GB RAM model with 256GB of SSD storage for 1,499.

 

Microsoft earlier launched the second generation of its Surface Book laptops “ Surface Book 2”.  This laptop comes in seven variants based on different configurations.   The cheapest model priced at $1,499 and the most powerful variant is priced at $3,299.

 

So you have more affordable options to choose from that you need most.

  




"Death Is Very Likely The Single Best Invention Of Life" -- Steve Jobs



Latest Blog Posts
Here is how to use WhatsApp’s delete for everyone feature
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 1, 2017, 6:55 AM
Alleged Oneplus 5T’s camera sample shows the smartphone’ Portrait mode
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:30 AM
Apple’s future iPads and iPhones without Qualcomm components
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:15 AM
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just promised to fix this Android emoji
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:45 AM
2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 AM
Hackers can attack your vacuum cleaner and spy on you.
Elroy Bethell - Oct 29, 2017, 9:00 AM
Study finds, Tropical forests are reducing carbon emissions from tropical deforestation by a third and SLOWING the rate of global warming
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Facebook denies ‘listening to conversations
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats may effect
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:35 AM
Heart Surgery survival chances ‘better in the afternoon’
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:32 AM
WhatsApp and Facebook to Face EU data taskforce
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM
‘Incredible’ editing of life’s building blocks
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 6:35 AM
Twitter promises more ad transparency
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:10 AM
Google may take Apple’s footstep and launch three smartphones in 2018.
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Apple acquires New Zealand–based wireless charging firm PowerbyProxi
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 5:50 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki