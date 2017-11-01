The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 4 hybrid laptop will be launched in December.

The company corporate vice president Panos Panay made the announcement in a keynote session at Future Decoded in London.

Panay says the ‘Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE advanced’ will be shipping to business customers in December. The Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will support Cat 9 modem with Intel i5 processor. This modem has maximum 450Mbps download speed and 20 cellular bands so users could be able to work in most parts of the world without any network compatibility issues.

“Surface Pro with LTE Advanced gives businesses options to meet the needs of everyone in their workforce. Whether it’s the power of surface Book 2 with up to 17 hours of battery life3, the versatility of Surface Pro or the beauty and emotional appeal of Surface Laptop.

The entire Surface family is built to bring the best of Windows to life, including the new mixed reality, 3D, and inking experiences in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Updated,” said Panay.



The price of the LTE model is not revealed but the Microsoft Surface Pro starting price is $799.

Microsoft Surface Pro with 12.3 – inch PixelSense display powered by Intel 7 th –gen Kaby lake processor and supports accessories like the Surface Pen and the Surface Dial.

Surface Pro with LTE base model will include and Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB of SSD storage with starting price of $1,149. Also, Microsoft is offering a 8GB RAM model with 256GB of SSD storage for 1,499.

Microsoft earlier launched the second generation of its Surface Book laptops “ Surface Book 2”. This laptop comes in seven variants based on different configurations. The cheapest model priced at $1,499 and the most powerful variant is priced at $3,299.