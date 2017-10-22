backtop

The newest and most powerful Surface Book from Microsoft will be a here in early November.

The Surface Book 2 will feature a new first ever 15-inch model that joins the Surface family on November 16th. The newer size is sure to be a hit with laptops lovers who wanted a laptop that was not as small and the 13-inch Surface Book.

Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch that you can buy. It was weight in at 3.38 pounds with the keyboard and 1,533 grams with the keyboard is removed. Surface Book 2 has a redesigned hinge mechanism that allows you to easily open and close the laptop or detach the keyboard quicker than before.

This exciting new laptop will start at $1,499 which is the same price point of the last year’s Surface Book. In addition, Surface Book 2 has many configuration options so that you can create the laptop that ideally suits your computing needs.




The high-end version of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 will feature the an i7-8650U chip, 16GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage along with a GTX 1060 GPU sporting 6GB of GDDR5 VRAM. Needless to say, these configurations will come at different price points.

The high-end 13.5-inch model alone will feature a 1.9GHz Intel Core i7-8650U, 16GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD space paired with the same 13.5-inch display and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card equipped with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM. You pay more based on the options that you choose.

Surface Book 2 has a one first-gen USB 3.1 Type-C port that can deliver power in and out as well as output video to an external monitor.



