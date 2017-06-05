Microsoft Has Launched its Cognitive Toolkit to Fast Track the Process of Deep Learning.

On the 1st of June 2017, Microsoft launched the second Version of it Cognitive Toolkit in other to fast track the process of deep learning. This open source toolkit which is used across Microsoft is achieving breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, which will be open to the public through the open source license. a competition against Caffe, Torch, and TensorFlow. The previous version which was more speed-centric has made Microsoft to put more efforts into future extensibility and usability while maintaining and improving it speed performance. After the launching of its Beta Version in October of last years, Microsoft believes it is ready for production use.

The new toolkit comprises hundreds of new features, which will assemble the process of deep learning and establish the toolkits harmonious integration thought the AI wider ecosystem. The new Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit will advance the drive to forward the capabilities by adding supports for the latest NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK and advance GPU like NVIDIA Volta. Additionally, Java language is included in version 2.0 for model evaluation and some new tools that permit trained models to run on relatively low-powered devices such as smartphones.

Photo source:

Microsoft is emphasizing on the fact their Cognitive Toolkit is a battle-tested system which is used to power approximately all of its internal AI systems with Cortana included. The Cognitive Toolkit can train models quicker than its competitors. Additionally, to the Cognitive Toolkit, developers can now connect to a suite of cloud computing applications through Microsoft Azure. When connected to Microsoft Azure, it will be easy to use and to deploy of machine learning application programming interfaces, this can be done through the Cognitive Services. Thus, making it easier for developers in not requiring any code change. This toolkit by Microsoft is an extensive initiative in making the Artificial Intelligence technology available to everyone everywhere.