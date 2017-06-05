backtop

Print

  (Source: Microsoft)
Microsoft Has Launched its Cognitive Toolkit to Fast Track the Process of Deep Learning.

By Nenfort Golit

On the 1st of June 2017, Microsoft launched the second Version of it Cognitive Toolkit in other to fast track the process of deep learning. This open source toolkit which is used across Microsoft is achieving breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, which will be open to the public through the open source license. a competition against Caffe, Torch, and TensorFlow. The previous version which was more speed-centric has made Microsoft to put more efforts into future extensibility and usability while maintaining and improving it speed performance. After the launching of its Beta Version in October of last years, Microsoft believes it is ready for production use.

The new toolkit comprises hundreds of new features, which will assemble the process of deep learning and establish the toolkits harmonious integration thought the AI wider ecosystem. The new Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit will advance the drive to forward the capabilities by adding supports for the latest NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK and advance GPU like NVIDIA Volta. Additionally, Java language is included in version 2.0 for model evaluation and some new tools that permit trained models to run on relatively low-powered devices such as smartphones.

Photo source:

Microsoft is emphasizing on the fact their Cognitive Toolkit is a battle-tested system which is used to power approximately all of its internal AI systems with Cortana included. The Cognitive Toolkit can train models quicker than its competitors. Additionally, to the Cognitive Toolkit, developers can now connect to a suite of cloud computing applications through Microsoft Azure. When connected to Microsoft Azure, it will be easy to use and to deploy of machine learning application programming interfaces, this can be done through the Cognitive Services. Thus, making it easier for developers in not requiring any code change. This toolkit by Microsoft is an extensive initiative in making the Artificial Intelligence technology available to everyone everywhere.



"I'd be pissed too, but you didn't have to go all Minority Report on his ass!" -- Jon Stewart on police raiding Gizmodo editor Jason Chen's home



Latest Blog Posts
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
DailyTech Staff - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
DailyTech Staff - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
DailyTech Staff - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
Android founder displays new Smartphone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 2, 2017, 6:00 AM
LG V20 One of the Most Underrated Smart Phone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 1, 2017, 6:16 AM
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM
Do you have Smartphone Thumb?
Elroy Bethell - May 30, 2017, 8:49 AM
Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?
Elroy Bethell - May 29, 2017, 8:18 AM
Robocop gets a Job – Dubai Puts Robot Police Officers on the Force
Elroy Bethell - May 26, 2017, 7:47 AM
Motorola claims that their battery tests would have exposed Samsung’s battery flaw.
Elroy Bethell - May 25, 2017, 6:26 AM
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki