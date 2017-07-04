Microsoft delays Timeline, a Windows 10 feature that will sync among Windows 10, Android, and iOS devices.

Microsoft just announced that its new Timeline feature of Windows 10 that was revealed earlier this year would arrive this coming Fall Creators Update. Microsoft Timeline was created to permit Windows 10 users to switch over various devices as well as Android and iOS phones. At the same time, Windows 10 testers are proposed to be trying out the Timeline feature rapidly upon the Fall Creators Update, with Microsoft confirming the delay for Timeline to its subsequently major update for Windows 10.

Previously, Microsoft has played around with related features like Timeline, as it permits one to currently resume sessions on Edge with thanks to Cortana on multiple Windows 10 devices. Cortana will also access Timeline in prompting Windows 10 users to obtain sessions intelligently. Furthermore, Timeline recognizes how computing usage patterns have deviated over the years, while preserving Windows PC experience.



Photo Source: Concepta

Timeline will completely let its user to pick up from where they left, across Windows 10, Android, and iOS phones. It absolutely designed to be a quick method to migrate from one machine to another, in the manner like the Apple’s continuity feature in macOS and iOS. Although, this is not the first time the tech giant Microsoft has delayed an important feature to windows 10.

Additionally, Microsoft is planning on including a feature referred to as the Cloud Clipboard, that allow a person to copy, cut, and paste between various devices including Project Rome that extends several of the same features to third party apps that are created by Windows Developers In future Windows releases.