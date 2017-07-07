|
This laptop features a dedicated graphics card specially designed to better process graphics and 3D games.
Mi Notebook Air (Source: Mi)
The Mi Notebook Air looks similar to an Apple MacBook Air and has a similar name to match. It has a very light, full metal body that is easy to pick up, mange, and fit into a variety of computer carry bags.
There are two sizes to choose from which are 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air carries an Integrated graphics card while the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air has the dedicated graphics card.
Mi Notebook Air is big on performance and can easily handle intense gaming and high-end video editing. The internal components consist of the 6th-gen Intel Core™ i5 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card, and GDDR5 SDRAM.
This combination of hardware provides 2.1X increase in gaming performance, about 18% faster processing, and lower power consumption. Mi Notebook Air has lower power consumption
The battery on the Mi Notebook Air provides enough juice to keep you up and running with up to 9.5-hours of battery life on the 13.3-inch model and 11.5-hours on the 12.5-inch model which is more than enough time to watch your favorite 4K movies.
If you still need more power, the Mi Notebook Air’s 1C fast charging technology can get you up and running up to 50% in less than 30 minutes.
Here are the SPECS:
Mi Notebook Air 12.5”
Mi Notebook Air 13.3”
Processor
Intel® Core™ m3-6Y30 Processor
2.2GHz max
Dual core, 4 threads
4MB L3 cache
Intel Core i5-6200U
2.7GHz max
Dual core, 4 threads
3MB L3 cache
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Display
Screen size: 12.5"
Display size: 276.5 mm × 155.6 mm
Ultra-narrow bezel: 5.71mm
Full HD screen
Resolution 1920 x 1080p (176 ppi)
Screen size: 13.3"
Display size: 293.76 mm x 165.24 mm
Ultra-narrow bezel: 5.59mm
Full HD ultra high resolution
1920 x 1080p resolution (166 ppi)
Graphics
Intel HD Graphics 515
NVIDIA GeForce 940MX dedicated graphics card
Camera
1 megapixels camera
1280 x 720 video calls
Digital microphone array
Memory
4GB LPDDR3 1866MHz
8GB DDR4 2133MHz
Storage
128G SATA SSD
Maximum reading speed at 535MB/s
Expandable SSD slot
Supports reading and writing removable hard disk
256GB PCIe × 4 NVMe SSD
Maximum read speed of 1.5GB/s
Expandable SSD slot
Supports reading and writing removable hard disk
Battery
37W (typ) ultra thin and light battery
4-cell lithium ion battery
Supports 1C fast charge, charges 50% in 30 minutes
Online video playback up to 9.5 hours
Local video playback up to 7.5 hours
Web browsing time up to 7.5 hours
40W (typ) ultra thin and light battery
4-cell lithium ion battery
Supports 1C fast charge, charges 50% in 30 minutes
Online video playback up to 8 hours
Local video playback up to 7.5 hours
Web browsing time up to 7.5 hours
Audio
Realtek ALC233
AKG custom grade dual speakers
Professional speakers, 1Wx2
Specially enhanced with Dolby® Advanced Audio™
Supports computer and headphones surround sound effects
Hi-Fi 24kHz, 48kHz audio playback
Supports headphones with remote and mic (except Apple headphones)
Sound card: Realtek ALC255
Custom AKG dual speakers
Professional speakers, 2Wx2
Specially enhanced with Dolby® Advanced Audio™
Supports computer and headphones surround sound effects
Hi-Fi 24kHz, 48kHz audio playback
Supports headphones with remote and mic (except Apple headphones)
Ports
Fully functional USB Type-C port, transfers up to 5Gb/s
Supports charging, data transfer, and video output
USB 3.0 port X 1, transfers up to 5Gb/s per port
Full-sized HDMI port X 1
3.55 mm headphone jack
Choose from multiple ports, from USB Type-C to HDMI
Fully functional USB Type-C port, transfers up to 5Gb/s
Supports charging, data transfer, and video output
USB 3.0 port X 2, transfers up to 5Gb/s per port
Full-sized HDMI port X 1
3.55 mm headphone jack
Choose from multiple adapters, such as USB Type-C or HDMI ports
Connection
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 2x2 Network
Supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi
Supports 802.11ac network protocol; compatible with 802.11b/g/n
867 Mbps max
Bluetooth 4.1 wireless technology
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 2x2 Network
Supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi
Supports 802.11ac network protocol; compatible with 802.11b/g/n
867Mbps max
Bluetooth 4.1 wireless technology
Dimensions
(W x D x H)
Length: 292 mm
Width: 202 mm
Thickness: 12.9 mm
Length: 309.6mm
Width: 210.9mm
Thickness: 14.8mm
Full metal body, even and uniform coating
Display opens up to 135°
Weight
Weight: 1.07 kg
Weight: 1.28kg
