This laptop features a dedicated graphics card specially designed to better process graphics and 3D games.

The Mi Notebook Air looks similar to an Apple MacBook Air and has a similar name to match. It has a very light, full metal body that is easy to pick up, mange, and fit into a variety of computer carry bags.

There are two sizes to choose from which are 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air carries an Integrated graphics card while the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air has the dedicated graphics card.

Mi Notebook Air is big on performance and can easily handle intense gaming and high-end video editing. The internal components consist of the 6th-gen Intel Core™ i5 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card, and GDDR5 SDRAM.

This combination of hardware provides 2.1X increase in gaming performance, about 18% faster processing, and lower power consumption. Mi Notebook Air has lower power consumption

The battery on the Mi Notebook Air provides enough juice to keep you up and running with up to 9.5-hours of battery life on the 13.3-inch model and 11.5-hours on the 12.5-inch model which is more than enough time to watch your favorite 4K movies.

If you still need more power, the Mi Notebook Air’s 1C fast charging technology can get you up and running up to 50% in less than 30 minutes.



Here are the SPECS:

Mi Notebook Air 12.5” Mi Notebook Air 13.3” Processor Intel® Core™ m3-6Y30 Processor

2.2GHz max

Dual core, 4 threads

4MB L3 cache Intel Core i5-6200U

2.7GHz max

Dual core, 4 threads

3MB L3 cache Operating System Windows 10 Home Display Screen size: 12.5"

Display size: 276.5 mm × 155.6 mm

Ultra-narrow bezel: 5.71mm

Full HD screen

Resolution 1920 x 1080p (176 ppi) Screen size: 13.3"

Display size: 293.76 mm x 165.24 mm

Ultra-narrow bezel: 5.59mm

Full HD ultra high resolution

1920 x 1080p resolution (166 ppi) Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515 NVIDIA GeForce 940MX dedicated graphics card Camera 1 megapixels camera

1280 x 720 video calls

Digital microphone array Memory 4GB LPDDR3 1866MHz 8GB DDR4 2133MHz Storage 128G SATA SSD

Maximum reading speed at 535MB/s

Expandable SSD slot

Supports reading and writing removable hard disk 256GB PCIe × 4 NVMe SSD

Maximum read speed of 1.5GB/s

Expandable SSD slot

Supports reading and writing removable hard disk Battery 37W (typ) ultra thin and light battery



4-cell lithium ion battery



Supports 1C fast charge, charges 50% in 30 minutes





Online video playback up to 9.5 hours

Local video playback up to 7.5 hours

Web browsing time up to 7.5 hours 40W (typ) ultra thin and light battery



4-cell lithium ion battery



Supports 1C fast charge, charges 50% in 30 minutes





Online video playback up to 8 hours

Local video playback up to 7.5 hours

Web browsing time up to 7.5 hours

Audio Realtek ALC233

AKG custom grade dual speakers

Professional speakers, 1Wx2

Specially enhanced with Dolby® Advanced Audio™

Supports computer and headphones surround sound effects

Hi-Fi 24kHz, 48kHz audio playback

Supports headphones with remote and mic (except Apple headphones) Sound card: Realtek ALC255

Custom AKG dual speakers

Professional speakers, 2Wx2

Specially enhanced with Dolby® Advanced Audio™

Supports computer and headphones surround sound effects

Hi-Fi 24kHz, 48kHz audio playback

Supports headphones with remote and mic (except Apple headphones)

Ports Fully functional USB Type-C port, transfers up to 5Gb/s

Supports charging, data transfer, and video output

USB 3.0 port X 1, transfers up to 5Gb/s per port

Full-sized HDMI port X 1

3.55 mm headphone jack

Choose from multiple ports, from USB Type-C to HDMI Fully functional USB Type-C port, transfers up to 5Gb/s

Supports charging, data transfer, and video output

USB 3.0 port X 2, transfers up to 5Gb/s per port

Full-sized HDMI port X 1

3.55 mm headphone jack

Choose from multiple adapters, such as USB Type-C or HDMI ports

Connection Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 2x2 Network

Supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi

Supports 802.11ac network protocol; compatible with 802.11b/g/n

867 Mbps max

Bluetooth 4.1 wireless technology Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 2x2 Network

Supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi

Supports 802.11ac network protocol; compatible with 802.11b/g/n

867Mbps max

Bluetooth 4.1 wireless technology Dimensions

(W x D x H) Length: 292 mm

Width: 202 mm

Thickness: 12.9 mm



Length: 309.6mm

Width: 210.9mm

Thickness: 14.8mm



Full metal body, even and uniform coating

Display opens up to 135° Weight Weight: 1.07 kg Weight: 1.28kg











