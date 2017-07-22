backtop

Print

VR ONE Backpack PC  (Source: MSI)
This impressive looking PC is marketed by MSI as the world’s 1st gaming laptop powered by GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

VR One is powered by some pretty serious components that make it a solid PC for extreme Virtual Reality gaming experiences. The design looks like something straight out of SYFY.

It features a comfortable padded design with a reinforced backplate, front airflow and side air vents, quick battery release latches, and a power button with battery life indicator.


Photo Source: Amazon

VR ONE is powered by Intel Quad Core i7-7820HK with overclocking ability and NVIDIA’s latest GeForce GTX 1070 series graphics. Together, these two high-end components give you the computing power that  will give you more than one and a half hours at full gaming.

You don’t have to worry about getting hot and bothered with this powerful PC sitting on your back.  Thanks to the VR One’s unique cooling system that separates the cooling vents and VR One, allowing air to escape out from either side for maximum performance and comfort.
 
Now you can enjoy VR without having to worry about being tied-down or tripped-up by cables.  Everything is seated securely in your backpack via a clever cable management system. Thus, the VR One will allow you to truly experience VR with optimal mobility in mind.

A screenshot of a computerDescription generated with high confidence
Photo Source: Amazon


The batteries are easy to swap in and out and can be charged easily on the optional charging base that can accommodate 4 batteries at a time. Batteries will charge to full in a two and a half hours.*


 

Here are the SPECS:
MSI VR One 7RE-065US
Processor Intel® Core™ Core i7-7820HK
2.9 - 3.9GHz w/ Turbo Boost
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX1070
Memory
Video Memory		 16GB (8G*2) DDR4 2400MHz
8G GDDR5
Storage 512GB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4)
Battery 8-cell *2 (90WHr)
Audio Nahimic Sound
Connectivity LAN - USB dongle included
WLAN - Killer 1535 (2x2)+BT4.1 M.2 type
Bluetooth - BT 4.1
Ports §  Usb 3.0 x 4, Thunderbolt 3*1, HDMI (supports 4K@60hz) x1, mDP 1.2 x1, Thunderbolt 3 x1
Special Features §  VR Backpack Design
Dimensions (W x D x H) 15.9 x 11.5 x 2.4 (in.)
Weight 7.9lbs
 



"It seems as though my state-funded math degree has failed me. Let the lashings commence." -- DailyTech Editor-in-Chief Kristopher Kubicki
Latest Headlines
Movidius deep learning USB Stick
July 21, 2017, 6:00 AM
Bluetooth new Upgrade.
July 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
HP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC
July 16, 2017, 6:47 AM
The Best 4K Monitors
July 15, 2017, 6:30 AM
AMD launches feature-packed EPYC to take on compete with Intel
June 26, 2017, 6:40 AM
ASUS X299 Motherboards.
June 22, 2017, 6:00 AM


Most Popular ArticlesHP 280 G2 MT Desktop PC
July 16, 2017, 6:47 AM
LG Aristo – Smart and Innovative
July 17, 2017, 7:05 AM
Dell XPS 27 – Large Screen PC AlO with High-End Performance
July 10, 2017, 7:22 AM
Comparison: Rock64 vs Raspberry Pi 3
July 11, 2017, 6:53 AM
The Best 4K Monitors
July 15, 2017, 6:30 AM

Latest Blog Posts
Gigabyte the new Raspberry Pi competition
Nenfort Golit - Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Really into Gaming? Get Ready for the Gaming Smartphone
Elroy Bethell - Jul 21, 2017, 7:25 AM
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki