VR ONE Backpack PC (Source: MSI) This impressive looking PC is marketed by MSI as the world’s 1st gaming laptop powered by GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.







It features a comfortable padded design with a reinforced backplate, front airflow and side air vents, quick battery release latches, and a power button with battery life indicator.





Photo Source: Amazon



VR ONE is powered by Intel Quad Core i7-7820HK with overclocking ability and NVIDIA’s latest GeForce GTX 1070 series graphics. Together, these two high-end components give you the computing power that will give you more than one and a half hours at full gaming.



You don’t have to worry about getting hot and bothered with this powerful PC sitting on your back. Thanks to the VR One’s unique cooling system that separates the cooling vents and VR One, allowing air to escape out from either side for maximum performance and comfort.



Now you can enjoy VR without having to worry about being tied-down or tripped-up by cables. Everything is seated securely in your backpack via a clever cable management system. Thus, the VR One will allow you to truly experience VR with optimal mobility in mind.





Photo Source: Amazon





The batteries are easy to swap in and out and can be charged easily on the optional charging base that can accommodate 4 batteries at a time. Batteries will charge to full in a two and a half hours.*









Here are the SPECS:

MSI VR One 7RE-065US Processor Intel® Core™ Core i7-7820HK

2.9 - 3.9GHz w/ Turbo Boost Operating System Windows 10 Pro Graphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX1070 Memory

Video Memory 16GB (8G*2) DDR4 2400MHz

8G GDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4) Battery 8-cell *2 (90WHr) Audio Nahimic Sound Connectivity LAN - USB dongle included

WLAN - Killer 1535 (2x2)+BT4.1 M.2 type

Bluetooth - BT 4.1 Ports § Usb 3.0 x 4, Thunderbolt 3*1, HDMI (supports 4K@60hz) x1, mDP 1.2 x1, Thunderbolt 3 x1 Special Features § VR Backpack Design Dimensions (W x D x H) 15.9 x 11.5 x 2.4 (in.) Weight 7.9lbs





