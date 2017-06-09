backtop

Oculus Headset  (Source: YouTube)
Virtual reality technology is now hitting different industries, and which can be used in countless ways. With VR tech people can learn and also get more in depth understanding of a product.

By Nenfort Golit

Virtual reality is amazing, and it just getting started its impact on our lives can be used in countless ways. It will completely change we learn, communicate, live, and associate with people around the world. So here are some great applications of virtual reality in different industries.

Medical Field                                                                                                                                                           Surgeons are now making use of Virtual reality in estimating all the positions of tumors within their patient body. This will permit the surgeons in figuring out the best incision position that will lead to possible removal of tumors with no type of complication. This ground-breaking technology helps surgeons for training process for a patient and also a simulation how using different drugs can affect the human body.

Education                                                                                                                                                                        Now education has taking up virtual reality in enhancing teaching and learning. With VR technology, students can get a 3-dimensional environment where they can collaborate with each other. With virtual reality, excursion can be reduced for the witnessing certain industrial processes, which can be simulated into a VR platform. VR would make learning fun for students and enhances their understanding of things.

Automobile Manufacturing                                                                                                                                         Ford which one of the popular automobile company here in the United States, has begun support virtual reality in the process of manufacturing vehicles. With prototypes of any prospective vehicle being uploaded to virtual reality platform, where by VR engineers can analyze and give significant suggestions prior to the manufacturing of the actual car. Also Toyota plans of incorporating virtual reality into their manufacturing process.

Business                                                                                                                                                                          Virtual reality has additionally been embraced in business, which is now being used for virtual tours of a business environment. Also for the training process of new employees and them having a 360 view of products within the place they work for. This will lead to decision makers and end user being provided with valuable feedback.

