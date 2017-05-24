backtop

Huawei MateBook X  (Source: Huawei)
This Windows 10 laptop features a 13-inch display with an Intel U-Series processor that makes it a portable that is perfect for work or play.

The Huawei MateBook X looks very much like a 12-inch MacBook Pro.   The MateBook X features a durable aluminum chassis that is 12.5mm thick and weighs 3.02 pounds making it slimmer and lighter than a MacBook Pro.  The MateBook X comes in gold, grey, and pink.  

Photo Source: Huawei

One unique feature of the MateBook X is the power button that provides double duty by working as a fingerprint scanner.  You can easily unlock your MateBook X by scanning your finger with the laptop’s power button and Windows Hello.

Huawei gets high marks as the first laptop to incorporate the Dolby Atmos Sound System.  You will experience high grade sound quality thanks to Dolby designed speakers located above the keyboard. The integrated software make works with the speakers to enhance the audio quality of your games, movies, music, and videos.

The display is a 2K resolution with very narrow 4.4mm bezels.  This gives the more screen space in a small frame. The 3:2 screen ratio facilitates more productivity for business of school work when compared to other laptops in this class.

You get a 7th Generation Intel Core i-series, U-type processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB Hard Disk.

This laptop is fanless.  The HUAWE MateBook X stays cool when things heat up thanks to a phase change material used in the space industry. 


Photo Source: Huawei


 
 
Here are the SPECS:
HUAWEI MateBook X
Display Size: 13 inches
Type: IPS
Corning® Gorilla® glass
Resolution: 2160 x 1440 pixels
Colors: sRGB 100% color gamut
Contrast: 1000:1
Brightness: 350 nits
CPU WT-W09: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U processor
WT-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7500U processor
GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 620
GPU Nvidia GeForce 930MX
Storage 256 GB / 512 GB SSD
Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Home
Memory I5 8GB+256GB Gray
I7 8GB+512GB Gold
Network IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO
Connectivity Standard: Bluetooth 4.1 (compatible with 3.0 and 2.1+EDR)
Sensors Ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor
Battery
Battery Life		 41.4 Wh (5449mAh@7.6V)
Up to 10-hours
Dimensions Width 12.5 mm (0.49 in.)
Depth 286 mm (11.26 in.)
Height 211 mm (8.31 in.)
Weight 1.05 kg (2.31 lb)
 

Source: Huawei




