

Hardware MateBook X Laptop – The first high-end laptop by Huawei

-

Huawei MateBook X (Source: Huawei) This Windows 10 laptop features a 13-inch display with an Intel U-Series processor that makes it a portable that is perfect for work or play.







Photo Source: Huawei



One unique feature of the MateBook X is the power button that provides double duty by working as a fingerprint scanner. You can easily unlock your MateBook X by scanning your finger with the laptop’s power button and Windows Hello.



Huawei gets high marks as the first laptop to incorporate the Dolby Atmos Sound System. You will experience high grade sound quality thanks to Dolby designed speakers located above the keyboard. The integrated software make works with the speakers to enhance the audio quality of your games, movies, music, and videos.



The display is a 2K resolution with very narrow 4.4mm bezels. This gives the more screen space in a small frame. The 3:2 screen ratio facilitates more productivity for business of school work when compared to other laptops in this class.



You get a 7 th Generation Intel Core i-series, U-type processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB Hard Disk.



This laptop is fanless. The HUAWE MateBook X stays cool when things heat up thanks to a phase change material used in the space industry.





Here are the SPECS:

HUAWEI MateBook X Display Size: 13 inches

Type: IPS

Corning® Gorilla® glass

Resolution: 2160 x 1440 pixels

Colors: sRGB 100% color gamut

Contrast: 1000:1

Brightness: 350 nits CPU WT-W09: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7200U processor

WT-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7500U processor

GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 620 GPU Nvidia GeForce 930MX Storage 256 GB / 512 GB SSD Operating System Windows 10 64-bit Home Memory I5 8GB+256GB Gray

I7 8GB+512GB Gold Network IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO Connectivity Standard: Bluetooth 4.1 (compatible with 3.0 and 2.1+EDR) Sensors Ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor Battery

Battery Life 41.4 Wh (5449mAh@7.6V)

Up to 10-hours Dimensions Width 12.5 mm (0.49 in.)

Depth 286 mm (11.26 in.)

Height 211 mm (8.31 in.) Weight 1.05 kg (2.31 lb)



