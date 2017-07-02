

Gadgets MacBook Pro 15-inch – Apple's Biggest and Most-Powerful Laptop gets even Faster for mid-2017

MacBook Pro 15-Inch (Source: Apple) Apple’s updated 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster processing and better graphics.









Photo Source: Apple



The increase in processing power comes from the decision to drop the 6th-generation Intel Core processors and switch to current 7th-generation Intel Core i-series processors. In addition to the increase in processing power, the new MacBook Pro also features enhanced graphics thanks to upgrading from the Intel HD 530 to the HD 630 integrated graphics chip. You also get the Radeon Pro 555 and 560 discrete graphics selection which is upgraded from the AMD Radeon Pro 450 and 455.



The 15-inch MacBook Pro offers two configurations. There is the Core i7/16GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Pro 555 model starts at $2,399. The higher-end version offers a Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and the AMD Radeon Pro 560 for graphics at $2,799.





Photo Source: Apple



All of the power and performance is keep cool thanks to the innovative split blade cooling system. These blades increase airflow reduce noise to efficiently eliminate during demanding activities such as video editing and extreme gaming.



MacBook Pro and Environment Consciousness Apple build this laptop with the environment in mind. They considered the entire product life cycle approach to determining our environmental impact.

MacBook Pro is designed with the following features to reduce its environmental impact: · Mercury-free LED-backlit display

· Arsenic-free display glass

· BFR-free

· PVC-free 6

· Beryllium-free

· Highly recyclable aluminum enclosure

· Meets ENERGY STAR 6.1 requirements

· Rated EPEAT Gol







Here are the SPECS:

MacBook Pro 15-inch Display Retina display

15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880-by-1800 native resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Supported scaled resolutions:

1920 by 1200

1680 by 1050

1280 by 800

1024 by 640

500 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

Processor (CPU 2.8GHz

2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 6MB shared L3 cache

Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache

2.9GHz

2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache

Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache

Operating System macOS Sierra macOS is the operating system that powers everything you do on a Mac. macOS Sierra introduces Siri to Mac 4 — along with more ways to enjoy your photos, shop more securely online, and work more seamlessly between devices.

Graphics Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching

Intel HD Graphics 630

Configurable to Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of GDDR5 memory

Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching

Intel HD Graphics 630

Storage 256GB PCIe-based onboard SSD

Configurable to 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD



512GB PCIe-based onboard SSD

Configurable to 1TB or 2TB SSD

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera

Video Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colors and:

Up to two displays with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors

Up to four displays with 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz at millions of colors

Up to four displays with 3840-by-2160 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors

Thunderbolt 3 digital video output

Native DisplayPort output over USB-C

VGA, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately)

Audio Stereo speakers with high dynamic range

Three microphones

3.5 mm headphone jack

