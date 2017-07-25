

Gadgets MSI VR Titan – Mobile VR Gaming at its Best

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

MSI VR Titan SLI (Source: MSI) MSI’s series of VR ready gaming notebooks are billed as the world’s first selection of VR-ready gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU.







According to Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America. “Our world leading selection of gaming laptops with NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU caters to every type of gamer, from the elite looking for extreme power to the casual gamer seeking a balanced unit.”



MSI’s GT83/73VR Titan series now features an even more commanding design with sports car inspired exhausts and MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, featuring multiple exhausts and dual whirlwind blade fans to guarantee the best performance even under the most stress. Available in 3 different sizes and 17 unique configurations, including with SLI graphics, 4K panels and Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, MSI’s GT series is the optimum laptop for serious gamers.



Here are the SPECS:

MSI GT83/73 VR Titan Processor Core i7-6920HQ (2.9-3.8 GHz) Operating System Windows 10 Multi-Language Display 18.4" Full HD WideView IPS-Level

Non Reflection (1920x1080)



Graphics Dual GTX1080 (16G GDDR5X) Camera -- Memory 64GB (16G*4) DDR4 2133MHz (max 64 GB) Storage Super RAID 4 1TB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4) [512GB *2] + 1TB (SATA) 7200rpm Battery 8 cell (75Wh) Audio Dynaudio Tech

Speakers x 4 + Subwooferx1 Connectivity Killer Gaming Network E2400, BT 4.1 Ports Thunderbolt 3 + USB 3.0 x 5 Special Features Cherry MX Brown Switch, Red backlight Steel Series KB 88 Keys Dimensions (W x D x H) 16.85"x12.36"x1.66-2.52” Weight 10.36 lbs.



The world of VR was once dominated by desktop computers but no more. Thanks to NVIDIA’s GTX 10 Series GPU ushers can now experience the extreme immersion and astonishing visual performance of VR no matter the location.According to Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America. “Our world leading selection of gaming laptops with NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU caters to every type of gamer, from the elite looking for extreme power to the casual gamer seeking a balanced unit.”MSI’s GT83/73VR Titan series now features an even more commanding design with sports car inspired exhausts and MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, featuring multiple exhausts and dual whirlwind blade fans to guarantee the best performance even under the most stress. Available in 3 different sizes and 17 unique configurations, including with SLI graphics, 4K panels and Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, MSI’s GT series is the optimum laptop for serious gamers.Here are the SPECS: Source: MSI





"Folks that want porn can buy an Android phone." -- Steve Jobs