MSI’s series of VR ready gaming notebooks are billed as the world’s first selection of VR-ready gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU.
The world of VR was once dominated by desktop computers but no more. Thanks to NVIDIA’s GTX 10 Series GPU ushers can now experience the extreme immersion and astonishing visual performance of VR no matter the location.
MSI VR Titan SLI (Source: MSI)
According to Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America. “Our world leading selection of gaming laptops with NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU caters to every type of gamer, from the elite looking for extreme power to the casual gamer seeking a balanced unit.”
MSI’s GT83/73VR Titan series now features an even more commanding design with sports car inspired exhausts and MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, featuring multiple exhausts and dual whirlwind blade fans to guarantee the best performance even under the most stress. Available in 3 different sizes and 17 unique configurations, including with SLI graphics, 4K panels and Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, MSI’s GT series is the optimum laptop for serious gamers.
Here are the SPECS:
MSI GT83/73 VR Titan
Processor
Core i7-6920HQ (2.9-3.8 GHz)
Operating System
Windows 10 Multi-Language
Display
18.4" Full HD WideView IPS-Level
Non Reflection (1920x1080)
Graphics
Dual GTX1080 (16G GDDR5X)
Camera
--
Memory
64GB (16G*4) DDR4 2133MHz (max 64 GB)
Storage
Super RAID 4 1TB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4) [512GB *2] + 1TB (SATA) 7200rpm
Battery
8 cell (75Wh)
Audio
Dynaudio Tech
Speakers x 4 + Subwooferx1
Connectivity
Killer Gaming Network E2400, BT 4.1
Ports
Thunderbolt 3 + USB 3.0 x 5
Special Features
Cherry MX Brown Switch, Red backlight Steel Series KB 88 Keys
Dimensions (W x D x H)
16.85"x12.36"x1.66-2.52”
Weight
10.36 lbs.
Source: MSI
