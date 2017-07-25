backtop

Print

MSI VR Titan SLI  (Source: MSI)
MSI’s series of VR ready gaming notebooks are billed as the world’s first selection of VR-ready gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU.

The world of VR was once dominated by desktop computers but no more. Thanks to NVIDIA’s GTX 10 Series GPU ushers can now experience the extreme immersion and astonishing visual performance of VR no matter the location.

According to Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America.  “Our world leading selection of gaming laptops with NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU caters to every type of gamer, from the elite looking for extreme power to the casual gamer seeking a balanced unit.”
 
MSI’s GT83/73VR Titan series now features an even more commanding design with sports car inspired exhausts and MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, featuring multiple exhausts and dual whirlwind blade fans to guarantee the best performance even under the most stress. Available in 3 different sizes and 17 unique configurations, including with SLI graphics, 4K panels and Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, MSI’s GT series is the optimum laptop for serious gamers.

Here are the SPECS:
MSI GT83/73 VR Titan
Processor Core i7-6920HQ (2.9-3.8 GHz)
Operating System Windows 10 Multi-Language
Display 18.4" Full HD WideView IPS-Level
Non Reflection (1920x1080)
 
 
Graphics Dual GTX1080 (16G GDDR5X)
Camera --
Memory 64GB (16G*4) DDR4 2133MHz (max 64 GB)
Storage Super RAID 4 1TB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4) [512GB *2] + 1TB (SATA) 7200rpm
Battery 8 cell (75Wh)
Audio Dynaudio Tech
Speakers x 4 + Subwooferx1
Connectivity Killer Gaming Network E2400, BT 4.1
Ports Thunderbolt 3 + USB 3.0 x 5
Special Features Cherry MX Brown Switch, Red backlight Steel Series KB 88 Keys
Dimensions (W x D x H) 16.85"x12.36"x1.66-2.52”
Weight 10.36 lbs.
 

Source: MSI




"Folks that want porn can buy an Android phone." -- Steve Jobs



Latest Blog Posts
Raspberry Pi Powered Laptop.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft HoloLens 2 - Featuring custom built AI Coprocessor
Elroy Bethell - Jul 24, 2017, 7:06 AM
LG Robots – Keeping Korean Airports nice and clean
Elroy Bethell - Jul 23, 2017, 7:50 AM
Gigabyte the new Raspberry Pi competition
Nenfort Golit - Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Really into Gaming? Get Ready for the Gaming Smartphone
Elroy Bethell - Jul 21, 2017, 7:25 AM
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki