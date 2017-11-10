

Hardware MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio

It does not mean that MSI has the very best products, but we could say that MSI is one of the top three graphics card manufactures with room for improvement.



According to Manufactured, existing Gaming X products use a red-on- black color scheme that isn’t suited to every build, and though the company has frequently extolled the virtues of its dual-fan cooler, it can no longer ignore the fact that many consumers go by the assumption more is better.



MSI made the decision to add another triple –fan cooler to its arsenal in the form of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio. This device was designed to slot in between the high-end Gaming X and extreme Lightning Z priced at almost $1,012.



The Gaming X Trio is bigger than Gaming X, measuring 325 mm in length, 48mm wide and rising above the standard PCIe bracket to 140mm in height. The card occupies the best part of three slots, while it looks and feels impressive with red LED highlights on the front side. The Trio is designed to suit a wider range of builds but just missed to implement RBG illumination throughout.







Peeling away the shroud reveals an expansive array of aluminum fins interspersed by six heat pipes (two of which are supersized) that traverse the nickel –plated copper base plate. A metal cooling plate provides additional cooling for the memory chips, and trio of favored Torx 2.0 fans provide the airflow. These turn off when GPU core temperature is below 60º C and this is effectively a repurposed Lightning Z cooler.







There are more choices available when it comes to custom GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, the options are: AMD’s Radeon RX Vega, MSI’s latest offering has merit by offering improved cooling over the existing Gaming X, without the overclocking focus and expense of the full-fat Lightning Z, or well built implementation of Nvidia’s fastest 10- series GPU. Her is test result :



GPU Comparisons GPU Memory Miscellaneous Cores Base

(MHz) Boost

(MHz) Type Size

(MB) Clock

(MHz) Bus

(bits) Power Config Driver MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio 3,584 1,544 1,658 GDDR5X 11,264 11,008 352 8+8 388.13 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition 3,584 1,481 1,582 GDDR5X 11,264 11,008 352 6+8 388.13 EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW 2,560 1,721 1,860 GDDR5X 8,192 10,008 256 6+8 388.00 Inno3D GeForce GTX 1070 Ti iChill X3 2,432 1,607 1,683 GDDR5 8,192 8,008 256 8 388.09 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition 2,432 1,607 1,683 GDDR5 8,192 8,008 256 8 388.13 Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Super JetStream 2,432 1,607 1,683 GDDR5 8,192 8,008 256 6+8 388.13 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini 1,920 1,531 1,721 GDDR5 8,192 8,008 256 8 388.00 AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 4,096 1,247 1,546 HBM2 8,192 945 2,048 8+8 17.10.2 AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 3,584 1,156 1,471 HBM2 8,192 800 2,048 8+8 17.10.2

