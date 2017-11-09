This motherboard allows you to customize your own color schemes and personalize your PC with 16.8 million colors and 17 effects.

The MSI Performance Gaming Z370 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard features support for Intel 8th Generation Core, Pentium, and Celeron Coffee Lake Processors for socket LGA 1151 64GB DDR4 USB 3 Multiple GPU Support ATX Motherboard.

There is also support for DDR4 Memory, up to 4000+(OC) MHz 16.8 million colors/17 effects controlled in one click.

You get support lighting customization with MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION which supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip. 2x TURBO M.2, Intel Optane Memory Ready.

Sound experience is provided by Nahimic Sound Technology which is famed for its quality and precision in projects undertaken by the Military and the Aeronautics Industry. You will experience reflecting surround sound as you get into the most intense and immersive levels in sound & gameplay.

The sound system allows for a sound tracker which visually shows where the enemies are making noise in game which gives you a competitive edge on the battlefield.

The motherboard features fully isolated, shielded and optimized DDR4 PCB design to give your DDR4 memory a performance boost. No more worry lagging because this board boasts the best online gaming experience with lowest latency and bandwidth management.