backtop

Print

MSI GS63VR  (Source: GeForce)
Max-Q laptops deliver 70% more gaming performance in a laptop as thin as 18mm.

When it comes to gaming, excellent performance requires excellent hardware.  Usually, this requires a gaming desktop or a fairly large size gaming laptop to house the high tech components.  Now with the innovation design of Max-Q you have really thin gaming laptops that carry GeForce GTX 1080, 1060 GPUS.
 
In fact, over the last four years, we have seen as decrease in the thickness of gaming laptops and an thanks to Max-Q an substantial increase in overall performance. This translates into 4K gaming on thinner laptops and up to 70% more gaming performance.
 
A screenshot of a cell phoneDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: GeForce
 
What is Max-Q?  This is a term used in aerospace engineering that refers to the maximum dynamic pressure (max Q) point at which aerodynamic stress on a spacecraft is utmost. This concept is applied to thin laptops to produce products with innovative new chassis, cooling systems, powerful GPUs, and CPUs.
 
In a laptop like the MSI GS63VR it is now possible to get up to 3X the performance of previous-generation GPUs. You can have ultra-fast FinFET, the latest high-bandwidth memory technologies, and support for DirectX 12.
 
The Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution supports the NVIDIA's latest GeForce® GTX 1060 GPU to achieve full performance on MSI gaming laptops. VR and 3D performance of GeForce®GTX 1060 GPU is better than GeForce® GTX 970M graphics.
 
A close up of a stop sign lit up at nightDescription generated with high confidence
Photo Source: GeForce
 
This allows for Images that are amazingly 40% more sharp and vivid in contrast level and 20% clearer in brightness level compared with those on regular TN panels.
 

Here are the SPECS:
MSI GS63VR
Processor Up to 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro
Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
Graphics GeForce® GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5
GeForce® GTX 1060 with 3GB GDDR5
Memory 32GB Max
DDR4-2400
Camera HD type (30fps@720p)
Storage 1x 2.5" SATA HDD
Connection Killer Gb LAN
Killer ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth v4.1
Battery Li-Polymer
Audio 1x Mic-in
1x Headphone-out (HiFi / SPDIF)
Ports §  1 x Type-C (USB3.1 Gen2 / DP / Thunderbolt™3)
§  3 x Type-A USB3.0
§  1 x Type-A USB2.0
§  1 x RJ45
§  1 x HDMI (4k @ 60Hz)
§  1 x Mini-DisplayPort
Special Features §  Backlight Keyboard (Full-Color)
Dimensions (W x D x H) 380 x 249 x 17.7 mm
Weight 1.8 kg
 

Source: GeForce




"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen



Latest Blog Posts
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Reused Note 7 Parts for New phone (FE)
DailyTech Staff - Jul 3, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is making a comeback.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 3, 2017, 6:40 AM
Digital Fences to Fight Terror Attacks
DailyTech Staff - Jul 2, 2017, 7:29 AM
Driving a car made from biodegradable materials
DailyTech Staff - Jul 1, 2017, 6:45 AM
Sharp FS8016 and FS8010
Nenfort Golit - Jul 1, 2017, 6:31 AM
Libre Computer 64-bit Development Board
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:28 AM
Facebook Aquila completes Second Test Flight
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:21 AM
Future Energy: LA crystals turn cars into energy source
DailyTech Staff - Jun 29, 2017, 6:59 AM
Global Ransomware Attack Causes Turmoil
DailyTech Staff - Jun 28, 2017, 6:38 AM
Nintendo reveals classic SNES console
DailyTech Staff - Jun 27, 2017, 7:54 AM
Ohio’s Government Sites hacked
DailyTech Staff - Jun 26, 2017, 6:36 AM
UK Parliament’s Email System hit by Cyberattack
DailyTech Staff - Jun 25, 2017, 6:35 AM
Samsung New 64-Layer Flash NAND
Nenfort Golit - Jun 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
TCS Ranked Among Top 2 IT Job In The US
DailyTech Staff - Jun 24, 2017, 6:30 AM
Microsoft Online Simulator for Raspberry Pi.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 24, 2017, 6:27 AM
Intel uncovers its New Core i9 X Series
Nenfort Golit - Jun 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Extra-virgin olive oil may prevent Alzheimer’s
DailyTech Staff - Jun 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Startup in Korea Creating Headband to Treats Depression.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 21, 2017, 6:31 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki