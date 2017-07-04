|
Max-Q laptops deliver 70% more gaming performance in a laptop as thin as 18mm.
When it comes to gaming, excellent performance requires excellent hardware. Usually, this requires a gaming desktop or a fairly large size gaming laptop to house the high tech components. Now with the innovation design of Max-Q you have really thin gaming laptops that carry GeForce GTX 1080, 1060 GPUS.
MSI GS63VR (Source: GeForce)
In fact, over the last four years, we have seen as decrease in the thickness of gaming laptops and an thanks to Max-Q an substantial increase in overall performance. This translates into 4K gaming on thinner laptops and up to 70% more gaming performance.
Photo Source: GeForce
What is Max-Q? This is a term used in aerospace engineering that refers to the maximum dynamic pressure (max Q) point at which aerodynamic stress on a spacecraft is utmost. This concept is applied to thin laptops to produce products with innovative new chassis, cooling systems, powerful GPUs, and CPUs.
In a laptop like the MSI GS63VR it is now possible to get up to 3X the performance of previous-generation GPUs. You can have ultra-fast FinFET, the latest high-bandwidth memory technologies, and support for DirectX 12.
The Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution supports the NVIDIA's latest GeForce® GTX 1060 GPU to achieve full performance on MSI gaming laptops. VR and 3D performance of GeForce®GTX 1060 GPU is better than GeForce® GTX 970M graphics.
Photo Source: GeForce
This allows for Images that are amazingly 40% more sharp and vivid in contrast level and 20% clearer in brightness level compared with those on regular TN panels.
Here are the SPECS:
|
MSI GS63VR
|
Processor
|
Up to 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro
|
Display
|
15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
|
Graphics
|
GeForce® GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5
GeForce® GTX 1060 with 3GB GDDR5
|
Memory
|
32GB Max
DDR4-2400
|
Camera
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Storage
|
1x 2.5" SATA HDD
|
Connection
|
Killer Gb LAN
Killer ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth v4.1
|
Battery
|
Li-Polymer
|
Audio
|
1x Mic-in
1x Headphone-out (HiFi / SPDIF)
|
Ports
|
§ 1 x Type-C (USB3.1 Gen2 / DP / Thunderbolt™3)
§ 3 x Type-A USB3.0
§ 1 x Type-A USB2.0
§ 1 x RJ45
§ 1 x HDMI (4k @ 60Hz)
§ 1 x Mini-DisplayPort
|
Special Features
|
§ Backlight Keyboard (Full-Color)
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
380 x 249 x 17.7 mm
|
Weight
|
1.8 kg
Source: GeForce
|
