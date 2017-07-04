

Hardware MSI GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro - GTX 10-Series Laptops with Max-Q : The Best in Frame Rate and High Level Detail

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

MSI GS63VR (Source: GeForce) Max-Q laptops deliver 70% more gaming performance in a laptop as thin as 18mm.







In fact, over the last four years, we have seen as decrease in the thickness of gaming laptops and an thanks to Max-Q an substantial increase in overall performance. This translates into 4K gaming on thinner laptops and up to 70% more gaming performance.





Photo Source: GeForce



What is Max-Q? This is a term used in aerospace engineering that refers to the maximum dynamic pressure (max Q) point at which aerodynamic stress on a spacecraft is utmost. This concept is applied to thin laptops to produce products with innovative new chassis, cooling systems, powerful GPUs, and CPUs.



In a laptop like the MSI GS63VR it is now possible to get up to 3X the performance of previous-generation GPUs. You can have ultra-fast FinFET, the latest high-bandwidth memory technologies, and support for DirectX 12.



The Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution supports the NVIDIA's latest GeForce ® GTX 1060 GPU to achieve full performance on MSI gaming laptops. VR and 3D performance of GeForce ® GTX 1060 GPU is better than GeForce ® GTX 970M graphics.





Photo Source: GeForce



This allows for Images that are amazingly 40% more sharp and vivid in contrast level and 20% clearer in brightness level compared with those on regular TN panels.





Here are the SPECS:

MSI GS63VR Processor Up to 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Operating System Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level Graphics GeForce® GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5

GeForce® GTX 1060 with 3GB GDDR5 Memory 32GB Max

DDR4-2400 Camera HD type (30fps@720p) Storage 1x 2.5" SATA HDD Connection Killer Gb LAN

Killer ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth v4.1 Battery Li-Polymer Audio 1x Mic-in

1x Headphone-out (HiFi / SPDIF) Ports § 1 x Type-C (USB3.1 Gen2 / DP / Thunderbolt™3)

§ 3 x Type-A USB3.0

§ 1 x Type-A USB2.0

§ 1 x RJ45

§ 1 x HDMI (4k @ 60Hz)

§ 1 x Mini-DisplayPort Special Features § Backlight Keyboard (Full-Color) Dimensions (W x D x H) 380 x 249 x 17.7 mm Weight 1.8 kg







When it comes to gaming, excellent performance requires excellent hardware. Usually, this requires a gaming desktop or a fairly large size gaming laptop to house the high tech components. Now with the innovation design of Max-Q you have really thin gaming laptops that carry GeForce GTX 1080, 1060 GPUS.In fact, over the last four years, we have seen as decrease in the thickness of gaming laptops and an thanks to Max-Q an substantial increase in overall performance. This translates into 4K gaming on thinner laptops and up to 70% more gaming performance.Photo Source: GeForceWhat is Max-Q? This is a term used in aerospace engineering that refers to the maximum dynamic pressure (max Q) point at which aerodynamic stress on a spacecraft is utmost. This concept is applied to thin laptops to produce products with innovative new chassis, cooling systems, powerful GPUs, and CPUs.In a laptop like the MSI GS63VR it is now possible to get up to 3X the performance of previous-generation GPUs. You can have ultra-fast FinFET, the latest high-bandwidth memory technologies, and support for DirectX 12.The Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution supports the NVIDIA's latest GeForceGTX 1060 GPU to achieve full performance on MSI gaming laptops. VR and 3D performance of GeForceGTX 1060 GPU is better than GeForceGTX 970M graphics.Photo Source: GeForceThis allows for Images that are amazingly 40% more sharp and vivid in contrast level and 20% clearer in brightness level compared with those on regular TN panels.Here are the SPECS: Source: GeForce





"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen