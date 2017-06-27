

Gadgets MEIZU Pro 6 Plus – The Exynos 8890 Powered Flagship Smartphone

-

MEIZU PRO 6 Plus (Source: Meizu) This smartphone features the new generation of Samsun Exynos 8890 for better performance and lower power consumption.







The PRO 6 Plus effectively covers up to 103% of the NSTC color gamut for the most accurate color performance. In fact, this smartphone is capable of capturing and displaying exactly what you see with your eyes.



The on board Exynos 8 processor allows this smartphone to any applications that your desire with great efficiency and lower power consumption. There is a “Regular Mode” for everyday use which uses four performance cores operating at 2.3Ghz. When there is a greater processing demand, the “Turbo Mode” automatically kicks in with two 2.6GHz M1-cores to boost performance.



PRO 6 Plus 6 also has 12GPU cores via the Exynos 8 processor which provide a 300% performance improvement. The collaboration divides tasks over multiple cores to increase efficiency and reduce power consumption. This also translates into lower body heat.







LPDDR4 ? UFS 2.0

Photo Source: MEIZU



Memory on the PRO 6 Plus consists of LPDDR4 RAM with a frequency of up to 1833MHz and UFS 2.0 internal storage with a bandwidth of 1.4GB/s. This flagship level memory results in higher reading speeds, greatly reduced load times and frame drops for the smoothest 4K movie viewing and intense gaming.



Don’t worry about battery life though. The mCharge fast charging technology quickly recharges the 3400mAh battery to get you up and running in record time.





Photo Source: MEIZU





