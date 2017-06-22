backtop

Lenovo Yoga 910  (Source: Lenovo)
The Lenovo Yoga 910 is a durable laptop that is thin, lightweight and loaded with features that make it ideal for travel, work and of course, play.

Lenovo’s Yoga 910 is among the lightest, thinnest and most powerful laptops to date.  Yoga 910’s manageable dimensions make it easy to handle, store and carry around during your busy day. Yoga 910 has an all metal unibody design with an ultrathin bezel and intricately tooled watchband hinge that add a brilliant style to this eye catching design.


Photo Source: Lenovo

The display on this beautiful laptop  is an almost edgeless 4K high-definition touchscreen that produces wonderfully sharp resolution. The wide-angle IPS display enables the viewing of your documents, photos, videos, games, and web pages in vivid detail from every angle.

Yoga support your busy work and play schedule thanks to its all-day battery life. You can even keep your other mobile devices juiced up with the via Yoga’s USB always-on charging port that works even when the Yoga 910 is closed.
 

Photo Source: Lenovo

Yoga 910 brings the convenience of a fingerprint reader for fast secure access to your laptop.  You can even made online purchases with just the swipe of a finger.
Superior sound quality is another undeniable feature of the Yoga 910.  The JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and the dual array microphones with noise cancelling technology give you a strong sound system for music and movies.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Lenovo YOGA 910 (14”)
Processor Up to the 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7500U Processor (2.70GHz 4MB)
Operating System Windows 10 Home 
Windows 10 Pro
Display §  13.9" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Multitouch with integrated camera
13.9" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multitouch with integrated camera
Graphics Up to Intel® HD Graphics 620
Camera 720p with dual array microphone
Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (Onboard
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
Battery Up to 9 hours with local video playback
Audio 2 x JBL®stereo speakers with Dolby Audio™ Premium
Hello Support Touch fingerprint reader
Ports §  USB 3.0 Type-C with video-out
§  USB 2.0 Type-C with charging
§  USB 3.0 with always-on charging
§  Audio combo jack
Special Features §  Yoga™ watchband hinge
§  Unibody metal design
§  3-sided narrow display bezel
§  Fingerprint security
Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.72 x 8.84 x 0.56 / 323 x 224.5 x 14.3 mm
Weight Starting at 3.04 lbs (1.38 kg)
 



