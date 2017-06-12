backtop

Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30  (Source: Lenovo)
This tablet bears the Lenovo brand and offers impressive features for the price.

Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30 has a wide-view Full HD IPS display that offers one of the largest viewing areas available of tablets for this class.  The resolution is a nice 1920 x 1200 (2,304,000 pixels) with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio. This makes for a video experience is absolutely stunning.


Photo Source: Lenovo
 
TAB 2 A10-30 has an integrated multi-speaker sound bar that stretches along the top back of the device.  Powered by Dolby Atmos, this sound bar produces Cinematic Moving Audio giving you a resonating acoustic experience that flows above and around you. The 3.5mm jack allows you to connect you favorite headset, or you can go wireless with Bluetooth 4.0 for untethering listening.


Photo Source: Lenovo

You get a powerful Qualcomm APQ8009 processor that runs at 1.30GHz.  The device houses the Android 5.1 operating system with memory of up to 1GB DDR3 running at 1600MHz. The Storage on the TAB 2 A10-30 is up to 16GB eMMC which is enough to storage your quick selfies.

The TAB 2 A10-30 features a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus, and a 2MP fixed-focus front camera. This TAB is only available in your choice of midnight blue or pearl white.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30
Display
Protection		 10.1" LCD IPS Multi-touch (1280 x 800)
Processor & Memory Up to Qualcomm® APQ8009 Processor 
Up to 1GB DDR3 1600 MHz
Operating System Android 5.1
Storage Up to 16GB eMMC
Camera o   Rear: 5MP auto-focus
Front: 2MP fixed-focus
Audio Multi-Speaker Sound Bar, Dolby Atmos®, 3.5mm Jack
Sensors G-Sensor (Accelerometer), Vibration, Hall
Battery o   Type: 7000mAh, Li-ion, Fixed
o   Usage Time: Up to 10 hours
Standby Time: Up to 20 days
Dimensions 9.72" x 0.35" x 6.73"
Weight 1.10lbs
 



