

Gadgets Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30 – The Affordable Tablet with the Premium Features

-

Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30 (Source: Lenovo) This tablet bears the Lenovo brand and offers impressive features for the price.









TAB 2 A10-30 has an integrated multi-speaker sound bar that stretches along the top back of the device. Powered by Dolby Atmos, this sound bar produces Cinematic Moving Audio giving you a resonating acoustic experience that flows above and around you. The 3.5mm jack allows you to connect you favorite headset, or you can go wireless with Bluetooth 4.0 for untethering listening.





You get a powerful Qualcomm APQ8009 processor that runs at 1.30GHz. The device houses the Android 5.1 operating system with memory of up to 1GB DDR3 running at 1600MHz. The Storage on the TAB 2 A10-30 is up to 16GB eMMC which is enough to storage your quick selfies.



The TAB 2 A10-30 features a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus, and a 2MP fixed-focus front camera. This TAB is only available in your choice of midnight blue or pearl white.



Here are the SPECS:

Lenovo TAB 2 A10-30 Display

Protection 10.1" LCD IPS Multi-touch (1280 x 800) Processor & Memory Up to Qualcomm® APQ8009 Processor

Up to 1GB DDR3 1600 MHz Operating System Android 5.1 Storage Up to 16GB eMMC Camera o Rear: 5MP auto-focus

Front: 2MP fixed-focus Audio Multi-Speaker Sound Bar, Dolby Atmos ® , 3.5mm Jack Sensors G-Sensor (Accelerometer), Vibration, Hall Battery o Type: 7000mAh, Li-ion, Fixed

o Usage Time: Up to 10 hours

Standby Time: Up to 20 days Dimensions 9.72" x 0.35" x 6.73" Weight 1.10lbs

