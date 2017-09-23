

Hardware Lenovo Retro ThinkPad 25 – Coming in October

The ThinkPad will be celebrating 25 years in October. Lenovo celebrates with this Retro ThinkPad 25 which marks the Anniversary.







Lenovo will soon debut its 25 th anniversary ThinkPad. The leaks have already displayed several photos of what this exciting new laptop is going to look like. The overall design point to the existing T470 model with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display. We will see retro features which include, the colorful classic ThinkPad logo and the ThinkPad 7-row keyboard with ThinkVantage blue enter key, a TrackPoint and backlit keys.







The internal components features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics chip, and even LTE support. There’s a USB-C port (Thunderbolt 3, three regular USB ports, an SD card reader, HDMI port, and Ethernet connectivity.



ThinkPad 25 is compact laptop that measures 0.8-inches thick and weighs in at about 3.5 pounds.



Here are the SPECS:

Lenovo ThinkPad 25 Anniversary Edition Processor Intel Core i7-7500U Operating System Windows 10 Display 14-inch

1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display Graphics NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Memory 16GB Storage 512 SSD

SD card reader Battery Removeable 48 Wh Special Features § Fingerprint Reader

§ Classic ThinkPad Logo

§ Blue enter Key Ports USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, SD card reader, HDMI and Ethernet





